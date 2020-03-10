Coronavirus Precautions: Bengaluru Cabbie Offers Face Masks to Passengers Free of Cost as COVID-19 Continue to Spread in India

Bengaluru techie gives free masks to cab drivers (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Pexels)

The deadly Coronavirus (COVID 19) has not only killed people, but comes along with a slew of issues. From the ban on travelling, the shutdown of educational institutions, the decline of the global economy, it has kickstarted a number of problems in society. One of the problems is the lack of toiletries, especially, toilet papers, facemasks and sanitisers. The scare has also resulted in people hoarding toilet papers resulting in a shortage in the market. And at a time when facemasks continue to be a priced possession, a Bengaluru cab driver is giving facemasks free of cost as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus. Coronavirus: Mumbai Ragpickers Caught Washing and Reselling Used Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Scare; See Pics.

Uber driver Azam Khan not only gives free facemasks to his riders but also tells them a few tips on keeping the virus at bay. When asked about his kind gesture, he told The Times of India, "I am more concerned about people who are going to crowded places. I ask them if they have a mask and hand them if they need one." The 40-year-old distributes at least 10 masks a day since March 1. He buys the masks from a medical store near him and gives to those passengers in need. He buys it for Rs 20-30 per mask and gives it away free of cost. Coronavirus Precautions: Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

Khan said that many of his customers ask him the cost of the facemask and others pay him for it. He also tells them to use sanitisers and wash their hands frequently. Khan also asks them if they want AC and if not he ensures to turn it off. Khan says he is the most susceptible to the virus in his family and being the father of two children, he wants to stay safe.