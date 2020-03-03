Coronavirus Precautions: Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The scare of the spread of Novel Coronavirus is only increasing. The death toll has risen worldwide with COVID-19 taking lives of more than 3,000 so far. Amid the alarming situation, people are looking for many answers in order to prevent themselves from catching the deadly virus. Wearing masks, personal hygiene, limit the exchange of kisses and hugs are a few that people are doing currently in a bid to protect themselves. Among all the concerns come the never-ending debate of Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, which is better? Individuals seem to meddle and finally figure out which is the better option to protect themselves against COVID-19. Can You Get COVID-19 From Having Sex or Kissing Your Partner? Here’s What You Should Know.

There has been a lot of strong opinions when it comes to the best hand hygiene method. Some say that washing hands is better, while others vouch for sanitizer, considering not everyone washes their hands properly. But when it comes to preventing yourself from getting infected with the deadly Novel Coronavirus, can you rely on this ongoing debate? At least not when the situation is this alarming. Because this virus is new, experts’ understanding of how it spreads is limited. They can, however, offer some guidance on which hand hygiene option is better so that you are protected against the virus. Is Coronavirus an Epidemic or a Pandemic? Know The Meaning and Difference Between These Terms.

Hand Sanitize vs Hand Washing

The World Health Organisation has advised the public that they can help to protect themselves and others from the outbreak by frequently washing their hands. Professor Mary-Louise McLaws, an infection control expert from the University of New South Wales, told The Sydney Morning Herald that hand sanitizers are essential for hospital staff to protect against the spread of germs and viruses among vulnerable patients. Individuals, in general, can opt for hand wash or plain soap and water wherever possible to keep their hand hygienic. “The whole idea of hand hygiene is to remove, not to kill, the germs we have,” she was quoted in the same report. Coronavirus in Children: How Can You Tell If Your Child Has COVID-19? Everything Patents Need to Know About the Deadly Virus.

However, studies have proven that the best option is soap and water. According to a 2019 study by the American Society for Microbiology, using running water and soap to wash your hands is more effective than a dab of sanitizer rubbing all over your hands. McLaws also holds the same opinion in The Sydney Morning Herald article. The ingredients in hand sanitizers do not penetrate organic protein. Hence they do not work to remove dirt, stickiness, harmful chemicals, urine or faecal matter from our hands, while soap and water will, McLaws explained. Most Common Myths and Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19 That Have Gone Viral.

So, wet your hands with water, lather them up properly on both sides, in between the fingers and under the nails, one hand and then the other. COVID-19 is a new illness and scientists are still struggling to find out how it spreads and if it can be tackled. But you can at least follow basic hygiene to protect yourselves against the virus. Keeping your hands' hygiene is the foremost step.