Tiger cubs are so cute! To be honest, cubs of any species are adorable, and they have that innocent look that can take away your gloomy day. But today, we are specifically going to talk about tigers and the little cubs as we celebrate International Tiger Day 2020. Every year, this day is celebrated on July 29, as an annual celebration to raise awareness for tiger conservation. It is an important day, and we cannot stress enough, why it is significant to protect the natural habitat of the tigers and discourage tiger hunting. Wildlife enthusiasts over the years have captured so many videos and photos of the majestic animals in their habitat to give us all a glimpse of how they live in the jungle. But the tiger cubs naturally steals the thunder of the big cats. In this article, we bring you some adorable videos of tiger cubs that are too cute and also revive hope for the species.

International Tiger Day 2020 is dedicated to celebrating the joy of tigers. The animals with its distinctive orange and black stripes, always make a stand out appearance in the wild. The day also highlights the point of a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and raise awareness and support for tiger conservation issues. There are a number of threats that are driving the tigers close to extinction, and we must do our bit to protect the animals. Rare Golden Tiger From Assam's Kaziranga National Park Stuns The Internet.

Wildlife photographers have often given us glimpses of the tigers and the adorable cubs from the wild. The way they play, roar, and learn to hunt and so many things in the jungle are so mesmerising. But the cuteness of tiger cubs captured on camera display how these baby animals behave in the wild. As we celebrate International Tiger Day 2020, here we bring you videos of the tiger cubs that are a must-watch.

Tiger Cubs Playing:

Video of White Tiger Cubs From Australia:

Video of Tiger and Tiger Cubs Enjoying 'Family Time' in the Wild:

As cute the tiger cubs can be, they also pose a threat to the humans. There are many tiger species. In fact, they are the largest cat species in the world and third-largest carnivore on land. So, it is important to let them live their life in the jungle, conserve the wild, because that is their home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).