Did you know there are golden tigers? We have seen the regular yellow and black striped ones and also the white tigers which seem rare to be spotted in the wild. But rarer than them are golden tigers, which are also called a golden tabby tiger or strawberry tiger. These tigers are blonde or pale golden in colour and have more red or brown stripes. India has one such golden tiger, the only one that has been documented in the 21st century! Picture of this golden tiger from Kaziranga National Park in Assam has been shared online and people cannot stop appreciating its beauty. Recently, we even saw the beauty of black panther that was spotted in Kabini.

The unique coat of a golden tiger is caused by a recessive gene. This recessive trait is called as the "wideband" which affects the production of black during the hair growth cycle. This occurrence is said to be a result of inbreeding. Pictures of one such Golden Tiger from Assam were shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The pictures are originally taken by photographer Mayuresh Hendre. The tiger looks so poised sitting on a rock and it looks straight into the camera of the photographer. People on the internet have loved this beauty of wildlife and it has got over 15,000 likes. Loved Viral Pics of Rare Black Panther by Shaaz Jung? From Kabini Forest in Karnataka to Tadoba in Maharashtra, 5 Wildlife Sanctuaries in India to Spot the Elusive Black Panthers.

Check The Pic Here:

Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty. pic.twitter.com/8kiOy5fZQI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020

IFS officer Kaswan also mentioned that it is very rare to come across these tabby tigers in the wild. He added in his tweet that a female golden tiger was captured on the trapped cameras a few years ago in India, although the location wasn't disclosed.

People seem to be falling short of adjectives to describe this golden tiger. It is indeed a rare sight to see. Recently, the pictures of a black panther from Kabini forest in Karnataka went viral. Wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung has been tracking the black beauty since years and managed to click some really wonderful pictures of this wild cat. These pictures once more highlight the beauty that resides in Indian wildlife.

