A purported video showing two Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) engaging in sexual activities with two minor boys has gone viral on social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok, prompting widespread outrage among netizens. The viral video and screenshots from it have been widely shared with claims that the two Filipina domestic workers, hired to care for the children, were involved in inappropriate acts with their young wards, sometimes referred to as "alaga."

The alleged incident has triggered a surge in online searches for "OFW viral video", "viral OFW video", "viral OFW at alaga", "dalawang OFW viral ngayon" and "viral OFW at alaga link". Dalawang is a Filipino word which means "two" in English. Ngayon translates to "now" or "today" in English. Alaga translates to "ward" of the person or pet being cares for. In this specific context, it refers to the wards or the children they were hired to look after as domestic workers. OFW Viral Video Controversy: 2 Pinay Workers Trend Again After ‘Crop Top’ Walk in Saudi Arabia.

Viral 'OFW at Alaga' Video

The footage reportedly depicts the two women with the two boys, who are described as minors. Many commenters have interpreted the content as showing the workers "teaching" the boys about sexual intercourse. The exact ages of the boys have not been officially confirmed, but circulating descriptions place them as underage.

The video's authenticity has not been independently verified by authorities in public reports, and its origins remain unclear. Some online users claim the incident occurred in Saudi Arabia, where the women were employed as domestic helpers, but no official confirmation of the location or timeline has been released. Viral 'Pinay Gold Medalist' Video Scandal: Jerriel vs ChiChi Face-Off Image is Confirmed AI-Generated.

Public Reaction and Calls for Responsibility

The circulation of the video has sparked strong condemnation on social media. Many users have slammed the alleged actions of the two women, describing them as exploitative and criminal. At the same time, several posts urge people to stop sharing the clip, noting that minors are involved and that further dissemination could harm the victims.

Posts on Facebook have explicitly warned: "Please stop asking for the video of the 2 OFWs. May minors po na involved. Sharing it only adds more harm. Respect the victims. Protect them, don’t expose them." Similar appeals emphasize responsible online behavior to avoid re-victimizing the children.

Netizens Outraged Over Dalawang OFW Viral Video

OFW Issues Abroad

Overseas Filipino Workers, particularly domestic helpers in the Middle East, often face challenging working and living conditions. Cases involving minors - whether as victims of abuse or in other contexts - have drawn attention in the past, though this specific incident appears to be a recent viral development circulating primarily in early April 2026.

Philippine government agencies, including the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), have not issued a public statement on this particular video as of the latest available information. Authorities typically investigate such allegations through embassies when reports surface.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the welfare of both OFWs and the children under their care in overseas households. Netizens and advocacy groups continue to call for caution in sharing sensitive material involving minors. This story is developing, and updates may follow if official investigations or statements emerge.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).