A disturbing video involving two female Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) has recently surfaced on social media, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for an investigation. The OFW viral video allegedly depicts the two workers engaging in inappropriate s*xual acts with a minor under their care, referred to in the community as their alaga. Despite the intense public outcry and various claims circulating on TikTok and Facebook, official authorities have yet to confirm any arrests related to the incident. Meanwhile, online searches for "OFW viral video", "viral OFW video", "viral OFW at alaga", "pinay OFW viral news", "OFW Saudi viral, "dalawang OFW viral ngayon" and "viral OFW at alaga link" continue to rise.

Since the video went viral, some social media posts have claimed that the two women were apprehended by local police. However, as of April 15, 2026, there are no credible reports or official statements from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) or the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirming that an arrest has taken place.

Fact-checking efforts indicate that many of the "arrest" headlines are being used as clickbait by unverified pages. Philippine authorities typically issue formal bulletins regarding the detention of Filipino citizens abroad, particularly in high-profile cases involving the welfare of minors. No such bulletin has been released to the public.

Location of Incident Remains Unclear

Another point of confusion surrounding the case is the exact location where the video was filmed. While some netizens speculate that the incident occurred in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere in the Middle East, these claims remain unverified.

The lack of identifiable landmarks or specific cultural markers in the leaked footage has made it difficult for digital investigators to pinpoint the jurisdiction. Without a confirmed location, local law enforcement agencies in various host countries have not been able to officially claim involvement in a probe.

Public Reaction and Safety Concerns

The "Dalawang OFW" video has sparked a heated debate regarding the conduct of domestic workers and the protection of children. While many Filipinos have expressed anger, others are urging the public to stop sharing the video to protect the identity and privacy of the minor involved.

Netizens Outraged Over Dalawang OFW Viral Video

For now, the identities of the women and the current status of their employment remain unknown. People are advised to rely on official government channels for updates and to refrain from engaging in online vigilantism.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).