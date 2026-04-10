Netizens have expressed intense indignation following the emergence of a viral video involving two Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) allegedly engaging in inappropriate and s*xual acts with a minor in their care. The "dalawang OFW" viral video, which began circulating on various social media platforms this week, has sparked a massive online outcry, with many calling for the immediate arrest and repatriation of the individuals involved.

The video, which reportedly originated from a private social media story before being leaked to the public, appears to show two female domestic workers interacting inappropriately with a young child, referred to in the clips as their "alaga" (ward). Dalawang OFW Viral Video: 2 Pinay Workers Accused of S*xual Acts With Minor Alaga in Saudi Arabia.

While the exact location of the incident has not been officially confirmed, early reports suggest the workers may be stationed in Saudi Arabia or somewhere in the Middle East. The content of the video has been described by viewers and child rights advocates as a clear case of child abuse and a violation of the trust placed in domestic employees. OFW Viral Video Controversy: 2 Pinay Workers Trend Again After ‘Crop Top’ Walk in Saudi Arabia.

It remains unclear if the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have been alerted to the viral OFW video. Under Philippine law and the regulations of host countries, such acts carry heavy criminal penalties, including:

Immediate termination of employment.

Criminal charges for child abuse and lewd conduct.

Permanent blacklisting from overseas employment.

OFW Viral Video Ngayon: Public Outrage and Ethical Concerns

The "viral" nature of the video has also raised concerns regarding the privacy of the minor involved. Netizens are urging the public to stop sharing or "tagging" the video to prevent further trauma to the victim.

Netizens Outraged Over Dalawang OFW Viral Video

This incident comes at a time when the Philippine government is tightening its monitoring of the "digital conduct" of migrant workers. Recent guidelines from the DMW have reminded OFWs that their social media activities are subject to the laws of their host countries, many of which have strict "decency" and "cyber-libel" regulations.

As of press time, netizens continue to track the social media profiles of the alleged suspects, providing leads to the authorities. The Philippine Embassy in the suspected host country is expected to coordinate with local police once the location is fully verified.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).