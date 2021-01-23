An ex Dallas home security technician watched naked women and couples having sex after hacking ADT cameras for over a period of four years. The horrifying breach of security has angered residents as it was revealed that the 35-year-old man, Telesforo Aviles pleaded guilty to charges that he illegally accessed cameras and spied on hundreds of people which included women changing clothes and having sex. He managed to take advantage of his position at ADT to access the accounts of over 200 customers and this continued for more than 9,600 times. He has been charged with the felony and is set to receive prison for five years.

Authorities said that Aviles kept a list of attractive females who installed ADT cameras and would add his personal email address to their "ADT Pulse" accounts. That gave him access to live feeds of the cameras in their homes, which he used to spy on the women, watching as they undressed and in some cases had sex. "This defendant, entrusted with safeguarding customers' homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments," said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. "We are glad to hold him accountable for this disgusting betrayal of trust."

Aviles pleaded guilty to computer fraud and faces up to five years in prison. "The defendant used his position of employment to illegally breach the privacy of numerous people. The FBI works with our law enforcement partners to thoroughly investigate all cyber intrusions and hold criminals accountable for their actions," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno.

Just this month an Inverness hotel worker was charged for placing a hidden camera in a cubicle of the men's toilet to secretly film people and it was found and reported to police on April 5, 2019. The person charged was Mackay, of Bishop Kinkell, Conon Bridge who admitted placing the camera. Closer to home police arrested an 18-year-old waiter on the charge of placing his cellphone camera in the women’s washroom at a food place at Sutarwadi in Pashan along the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass. The complaint was a teenage student with the Chatushrungi police, as per TOI.

