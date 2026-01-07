The Sacramento Kings are set to host the Dallas Mavericks at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, January 6, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 regular-season fixture. The Kings enter the matchup desperate to halt a five-game losing streak, while the Mavericks arrive in Northern California seeking to build momentum in the "Cooper Flagg era" following a recent victory over the Rockets. Russell Westbrook Claims Top Scoring Spot Among NBA Point Guards, Eclipsing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Sacramento, currently holding an 8-28 record, sits 14th in the Western Conference and continues to struggle with a severely depleted roster. The Kings will once again be without star center Domantas Sabonis, who is sidelined with a partially torn meniscus, and starting forward Keegan Murray, who has been ruled out due to a left ankle sprain. In their absence, rookie Maxime Raynaud has emerged as a bright spot, while veterans Zach LaVine (20.2 PPG) and DeMar DeRozan (18.3 PPG) are carrying the primary scoring load for a team that has faced one of the league's toughest schedules.

The Dallas Mavericks, holding a 13-23 record and positioned 12th in the West, are also navigating significant injury hurdles as they look to climb the standings. While rookie sensation Cooper Flagg has been a standout—averaging 18.9 points and 6.4 rebounds—the team remains without superstar Kyrie Irving, who is still recovering from a long-term ACL injury. Coach Jason Kidd’s rotation remains thin, with P.J. Washington listed as doubtful due to an ankle sprain, though the veteran presence of Anthony Davis (20.4 PPG, 10.8 RPG) provides the Mavericks with a formidable interior advantage.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Kick-Off Time and Venue

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Time: 11:00 PM ET (Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 9:30 AM IST)

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video with an NBA League Pass add-on or a valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the official NBA app and website.

Telecast: There is currently no live telecast option for this specific match on traditional TV channels in India. Fans in the U.S. can watch via NBC/Peacock and KFAA. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Head-to-Head

The Kings currently hold a 1-0 advantage in the season series, having defeated the Mavericks 113-107 in their most recent meeting on December 27, 2025. In that contest, Russell Westbrook led Sacramento with 21 points and 9 assists, neutralizing a 23-point effort from Cooper Flagg. While the Mavericks enter this rematch as 5.5-point favorites, the rivalry has been closely contested, with both teams featuring high-tempo offenses that rank in the league's top 10 for pace. Tonight’s game is expected to be another high-scoring affair, with an over/under set at 231.5 points.

