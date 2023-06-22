Delhi Metro has become the new LA. Right from something super x-rated like masturbation & oral sex onboard to something extremely weird like people crazy-dancing or even something simply lame like women hair straightening or a person brushing... Delhi Metro has become more than just a mode of transport. To add to the never-ending list, a couple is going viral for kissing inside Delhi Metro. Maybe we are just used to something crazier, people are ready to cut this couple some slack for simply displaying some love.

Many pictures and videos of couples having sexual encounters within the Delhi metro have recently surfaced. This image depicts the couple cuddling up to one another has surfaced online. The incident happened on June 17 on the Delhi Metro's yellow line as it travelled in the direction of HUDA City Centre, according to the caption. This time, people are in favour of normalising PDAs, unlike previous times when similar photographs and films proved to be a source of worry and shocked people. The couple's faces are hidden in the picture, but it is possible that they are sharing a kiss based on what can be inferred.

Everything started when Twitter user Bhagat Chingsubam posted a picture of the couple holding hands in the Metro. In his tweet, he used the hashtags DMRC, Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Police. Just recently, a video of a girl dancing to the Asalaam-e-Ishqum Song from the movie Gunday inside a metro coach went viral on social media. There are many crazy, XXX, weird videos of Delhi Metro that are going viral one after the other. We had a bikini girl, then a boy masturbating in a moving metro and also another video going viral on social media, which, in the month of May, showed a couple kissing inside the Metro.

Check out the Viral Picture of Delhi Metro Kiss:

After receiving a report in this regard, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities have been on the lookout for the couple. The couple's outward PDA split the internet, with some criticising them and others praising it as a typical display of devotion. One comment read: “Ye ye, tag everyone on planet Earth. Did they commit a capital crime? Do we need to make a law explicitly stating that PDA is not a crime? Also, on the scale of cringe ... taking a video of a couple making out without their permission is CRINGE man.” (sic) A number of Twitter users, however, spoke out in favour of the man who posted the image on the social networking platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).