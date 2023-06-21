Delhi Metro has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. From fights and arguments to PDA and obscene behaviours, videos of people's behaviour inside the Delhi metro have left many dismayed. Recently, another video surfaced on social media showed a couple kissing inside a metro coach. The video and pic of the kissing inside the metro train have sparked outrage from the netizens. The tweet was made on June 17, and Delhi Metro replied to it on June 19. “Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Center, and no such passengers found,” DMRC said in their response. Kissing Video in Delhi Metro: Young Couple Sit on Metro Train Floor, Kiss Passionately in Front of Commuters in Viral Clip!

Delhi Metro Couple Kissing Video:

Kindly take action ASAP. pic.twitter.com/E0NPg11UUY — Bhagat S Chingsubam (@Kokchao) June 18, 2023

DMRC Reacts to Viral Clip

Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Center and no such passengers found. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 19, 2023

