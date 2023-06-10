Delhi Metro has become a one-stop destination for entertainment. Recently, a video of a girl dancing to the Asalaam-e-Ishqum Song from the movie Gunday inside a metro coach went viral on social media. In the video, the girl can be seen grooving sensuously. At one point, she even performs pole dance. Meanwhile, her dance moves were not enough to impress a man who looked at her angrily the whole time. However, the clip has gone viral and met with some funny and hilarious comments from netizens. Delhi Metro 'Drunk' Men Viral Video: DMRC Responds After Commuter Shares Clip of Guys Travelling in Train in Inebriated Condition.

Pole Dance in Delhi Metro Video:

Delhi Metro: Your one stop destination for wholesome entertainment 😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/Yvgt6mnY6s — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) June 9, 2023

Paseene Chhuda Diye Bhai!

Uncle ke to AC me hi pasine chut gaye. — Sanjay Singh Thakur🇮🇳 (@SST90) June 9, 2023

Haan Yaar!

Chacha thinking : Mein toh metro 🚈 mein safar kar tha … yeh dance bar mein kahan se aa gaya …. — Lalit Tiwari (@tewarilalit1) June 9, 2023

Batao!

Uncle at the back b like - pic.twitter.com/HnvbhMcsjC — Dishant Shah (@dishahnt) June 9, 2023

Lol!

बस चखना दा'रू और ग'जरे के साथ साथ चार गद्दा-कुशन भी लगवा दी मेट्रो तो बात ही बन जाये... क्योंकि माहौल तो बार वाला बना ही दिया गया है एकदम से — Ashwini Yadav अश्विनी यादव اشونی یادو (@iamAshwiniyadav) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)