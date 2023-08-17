A Mexican influencer Maria Fernanda Robles drowned after a late-night swim with a friend. Her body was found near the shore hours after the incident. Mara Fernanda Robles shared a picture of herself posing with a friend on her Instagram stories a few hours prior. The adorable photo shows Mara rubbing heads with her friend while sporting a contented smile. Fashion Influencer Anjali Hariyani Explains the Process of How She Creates Content for the Audience.

The 21-year-old was the stepdaughter of well-known Mexican singer Luis Ngel (El Flaco). Maria Fernanda Robles had over 25,000 followers on Instagram, where she posted images of her travels and nightlife before passing away on August 14 at roughly 4:40 am in Mazatlán, Mexico, by drowning. In the wee hours of the morning, Mara reportedly dove into the water with two other friends. Police in Mazatlán could not find Robles' body, which washed up on the strand hours later.

Another of Maria's friends lost his balance in the waves but was rescued by one of her friends. After the friends discovered Maria's body washed ashore, they informed the emergency services. During the day, authorities were able to identify the young woman's body. It was also found out that Maria was intoxicated while entering the sea. A few hours before drowning, Robles shared a picture of a shark and a photo with a female friend on Instagram stories. YouTube Bodybuilder Joestethics Dies: Fitness Influencer Jo Lindner Passes Away Aged 30 of Aneurysm.

Maria's Last Instagram Stories Before Passing Away

Maria's Last Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Maria Fernanda Robles's Last Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernanda Robles (@roblessfernanda)

Maria was born to her mother, Mari Cruz Robles, before she met El Flaco, but he remained Maria's father figure until her passing. The singer later had two more children with Mari Cruz, Angela, now 19, and Luis, now 13, before divorcing her.

"We have all been young, I too was young at the time, and I felt that life was not going to end for me. I had a lot of things, but life gave me more opportunities, and I'm still here. But it is not so with everyone. My daughter didn't get another chance. My daughter wasn't a single scare, my daughter left, and she left an emptiness here. I don't know how long it will last to understand half what is happening [sic]", Luis Ángel' El Flaco said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).