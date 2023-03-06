As the social media space continues to blossom, we have witnessed a steady growth of influencers from different categories. With different social media platforms, the audience has a lot of content to consume from different niches. Fashion, beauty, lifestyle and travel are the most common categories for consuming content. Diving into the world of content creation, Anjali Hariyani has a promising career ahead.

While Anjali has roots in Indore, India, she is currently based in Boston, US. Besides being a working woman, Anjali has been passionate about social media. On realising her creative flair for making relatable content, she tried her hand at becoming a blogger. And there's no denying that Anjali has grown her Instagram page and has a fanbase of more than 35K followers.

It has been less than three years since Anjali walked into the shoes of an influencer. Looking at her content, the blogger has surely aced her fashion game a notch higher. Apart from fashion, Anjali Hariyani frequently shares content about beauty, travel and lifestyle. An avid fashion enthusiast from her teenage, the blogger realised the need for diversifying the content.

That's how she immersed herself in learning about different social media hacks and strategies to build a dedicated audience. If you look at her fashion game, Anjali is more inclined towards luxury fashion and trendy styles. "As a blogger, I pay minute attention to things happening around me. It is only then I create content catering to the needs and requirements of users", revealed Anjali.

So far, the gorgeous influencer has been featured on different brand pages and publications. Speaking about how she plans to grow her presence in the digital domain, Anjali said, "I would love to collaborate with creators and brands from fashion and lifestyle categories. There's so much to learn from other artists. I am looking forward to a fruitful association."

Lastly, Anjali Hariyani expressed her desire to travel to newer destinations. She also plans to start an apparel brand of her own, and collaborate with other notable influencers from the fashion segment. The blogger is overwhelmed with the love she has received for her work. "I hope that I continue to work with dedication, and I am sure to turn my passion into a full-time profession", she concluded.