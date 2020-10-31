A Turkish gamer's gaming Livestream caught the nerve-wracking moment when a massive earthquake hit Izmir on Friday. The horrifying video is now going viral on YouTube where the Turkish gamer can be seen live-streaming when suddenly the earthquake hits changing everything. The shots from the time the powerful earthquake hit the coastal city of Izmir show how the boy gets nervous and runs away as soon as he feels the quake jolting his house. The 22-year-old gamer Arda Can Özel can be seen dashing out of the room as he feels the ground beginning to shake. Earthquake in Turkey: 17 Dead So Far, 709 People Injured, 196 Aftershocks Felt After Strong Quake Hits Izmir City.

In the video, you can see everything in Arda Can Özel's room shaking and the boy wastes no time in understanding what's going on. He screams before leaving the room hurriedly. He is said to have later posted on his Instagram account saying that he and his family survived the earthquake unharmed. Take a look at the video that is now going viral:

Turkish Gamer's Camera Captures Massive Earthquake Jolting Izmir, Turkey (Watch Video):

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on Richter Scale hit the Aegean Sea off Turkey's western province of Izmir at around 1150 GMT at a depth of 16.54 km, and the epicentre was 17.26 km off the Seferihisar district. While a search and rescue operation is underway in Izmir city after it caused massive loss of life and property, as per Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, the death toll stands at 17 so far, with 709 injured. According to Turkey's media reports, as many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4 following the major earthquake in Izmir.

