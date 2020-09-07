An explosive used during a gender reveal party has caused massive wildfire in California. According to media reports, the fire has burnt more than 7,000 acres in Yucaipa and surrounding areas as confirmed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The state agency also added that the fire had started on Saturday morning, September 5, which eventually spread to areas further north, triggering mandatory evacuations. Dubbed the El Dorado Fire, it more than doubled in size on Sunday, as firefighters grappled with challenging weather conditions of extreme heat. Many photos and videos have surfaced on the internet that showed the intensity of the explosion and how far it causes destruction in the area. Big Basin Redwoods State Park Is ‘Extensively Damaged’ by Raging Fires, Videos and Pics Show Burned Trees, Flames, Smoke and Destruction Caused by the Wildfires.

The El Dorado Fire east of Los Angeles was started by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party. Law enforcement determined the fire was started by the device which is often used to generate pink or blue smoke to indicate the gender of an expected baby. The wildfire then spread to the north, and has since prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 residents. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Above 12,000 firefighters battled the blaze amid extreme weather conditions. NASA Imagery Shows California Wildfires From Space With Over 300,000 Acres Currently on Fire.

“With the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire. Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible,” California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in its statement. Meanwhile, videos from the scene was uploaded and shared on social media that show the intensity of the fire, which only kept growing.

#ElDoradoFire update: - The acreage now stands at 7,050 - Containment remains at 5% (@CALFIREBDU photo from the Forest Falls area) pic.twitter.com/pj53uqcfEg — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 7, 2020

Today’s satellite loop over California. Continuing to see an enormous amount of smoke from the #CreekFire in Fresno County. #ElDoradoFire and #ValleyFire burning in SoCal. Fires burning in Mendocino County to the north. https://t.co/EaSCC1y64F pic.twitter.com/1oxzWGPtRW — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) September 7, 2020

Updated Evacuation Order. North of Yucaipa Blvd. and east of Bryant. Please use caution and leave the area. #ElDoradoFire @CALFIREBDU pic.twitter.com/DOSKq4vS30 — Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 6, 2020

It’s just reached 100-degrees in Yucaipa as the #ElDoradoFire continues to burn. It’s going to be a tough fight on the fire line. The flames are now moving north of Yucaipa over the ridge toward Forest Falls. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/pKWkEmcuMB — Joy Benedict (@joybenedict) September 6, 2020

The fire at Yucaipa is one of the 22 major fires burning in the state. Firefighters are battling the blaze across the state. California is dealing with weeks-long wildfires and faced record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend. Because of the fire, the temperature increased, even more, causing extreme weather conditions.

