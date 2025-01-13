For a very long time, the animated show The Simpsons has been hailed for its uncanny ability to predict world events. In the past, fans have pointed out similarities between the pandemic and an episode of the show, Kamala Harris’ US presidential outfit, the show’s prediction of the Australian breakdancer at the Olympics 2024, and the OceanGate incident, to name just a few. Now, a viral video of an episode featuring The Simpsons and Wildfires claims that the show predicted the devastating incident almost 18 years ago. So, did The Simpsons really predict the devastating California wildfires? Let's find out below. Missing 'Oreo' Dog Survives Palisades Fire, Reunites With Owner Casey Colvin, Heartwarming Video of Emotional Reunion Goes Viral.

Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict California Wildfires?

The California wildfires have given rise to many conspiracy theories, and The Simpsons is no exception. In season 18, episode 12, titled Little Big Girl, which aired in 2007, Springfield experiences a major forest fire that threatens the town and its people, as mentioned by the narrator of the video. The narrator then explains that Bart causes the fire during one of his pranks, which quickly spirals out of control. The fire destroys properties, and firefighters try to control the situation.

The video shows how vulnerable communities are to natural disasters. It also highlights how the scenes in the episode are very similar to the recent wildfires. At the end of the video, the narrator says he is not sure if it is just a coincidence or another strange prediction by The Simpsons. Watch the viral video below. 'Firenado': Eerie Fire Whirl Spotted Spinning Amid Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

⁉️The Simpsons Did It..Again? Wildfires Across Various Regions 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5960r3pkIE — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) January 9, 2025

More than 1,00,000 people have been forced to evacuate, with many losing their homes, possessions, and some even their family members. The fires have devastated almost 30,000 hectares of land. The wildfires have left a trail of destruction in thousands of buildings and homes.

