The US State of California seeks help as wildfires threaten communities. According to the latest reports, in just a week, the fires have burned about one million acres in the state. During this time, many photos and videos have come up on the internet that show red hot flames, enormous smoke plumes, buildings destroyed, wildlife devastated and many more by the raging fires. More photos and videos have come up on the internet that show California’s oldest and iconic park, Big Basin Redwoods State Park is ‘extensively damaged,’ by the wildfires, as reported by the park’s officials. Burned trees, flames, smoke and debris was caused by the fires and the pics and clips showing what is left inside the park is heart-breaking. NASA Imagery Shows California Wildfires From Space With Over 300,000 Acres Currently on Fire.

Big Basin is California’s oldest State Park, and it was established in 1902, earning its designation as a California Historical Landmark. Many of park’s coast redwood trees, which have come to symbolise the state’s grandeur and ecological diversity, are 1,000 to 1,800 years old and hundreds of feet tall. The CZU August Lightning Complex Fires tore through the park, causing several of the ancient trees to fall. Horrific Picture Captures Massive Lightning Strike Causing Wildfires in California, Check Other Scary Fire Tornado Videos From The Disaster.

The California Department of Parks and Recreating reported in a statement that Big Basin Redwoods State Park had been “extensively damaged,” by the fire. The park officials also noted that its headquarters, and campgrounds had all been damaged by the flames. All campers, visitors and staffs of the park have been evacuated. Many journalists and other witnesses have uploaded a series of pictures and videos that show the extent of devastation caused by the wildfires.

Here Are Some Pics From Inside the Park:

Some of the scenes from Big Basin State Park. The parks headquarters and visitors center was burned to the ground during the recent blazes that have ravaged the region. #CZULightningComplexFire #BigBasin @mercnews https://t.co/AjS8nRFSXi pic.twitter.com/uY930A0mDI — Randy Vazquez (@RandyVMedia) August 21, 2020

Watch Video:

A cabin off Little Basin Road and 236 is engulfed by flames.#CZULightningComplexFire #wildfires pic.twitter.com/X68phMyD2S — Randy Vazquez (@RandyVMedia) August 21, 2020

The Park Left in Ruins

The Big Basin Redwoods State Park Headquarters & Visitor Center was left in ruins following a blaze that swept through the park#CZULightningComplexFire #wildfire pic.twitter.com/08ZR04G1hq — Randy Vazquez (@RandyVMedia) August 21, 2020

A Large Redwood Tree:

A large redwood tree near Big Basin Redwoods State Park headquarters breaks off its base after sustaining fire dame during a blaze.#wildfires #CZULightningComplexFire pic.twitter.com/fUd68G0Zst — Randy Vazquez (@RandyVMedia) August 21, 2020

Some of the Trees Have Endured the Blaze

A lot of trees seemed to have endured the blaze and are still standing near the parks headquarters#BigBasin #CZULightningComplexFire pic.twitter.com/hTo9YfJQMh — Randy Vazquez (@RandyVMedia) August 21, 2020

A Tree Burning From Within

One of the trees near the Big Basin Redwoods State Park headquarters burns from within. #BigBasin #CZULightningComplexFire #wildfires pic.twitter.com/p8zhW9ROhb — Randy Vazquez (@RandyVMedia) August 21, 2020

Destruction Caused by the Fires

#CZULightingComplex , #BREAKING : This morning I saw a dozen homes destroyed along Big Basin Way in the Santa Cruz Mountains. There are firefighters out there right now trying to save homes, however, is apparent that resources are very limited. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/nZ00aQEqex — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) August 21, 2020

It is not known, as to how many trees have been burned, but the park is closed for now, until further notice. The 118-year-old park includes the largest continuous stand of ancient coast redwoods trees south of San Francisco. The fires have caused devastation in the state. According to reports, some of the fires are among the largest in California history, including the SCU Lightning Complex Fire and the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which has destroyed more than 500 buildings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).