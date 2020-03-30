Coronavirus Can be Cured by Inhaling Hot Water Steam? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

PIB Debunks Fake News (Photo Credits: PIB_FactCheck)

New Delhi, March 30: A message has been going viral on social media platforms- Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter claiming that inhaling steam would kill the novel coronavirus. Not only in India, but the claim has also created a buzz worldwide. The WhatsApp forward suggests that Chinese experts guaranteeing that the inhalation of steam can kill the COVID-19 virus. Fact Check: ‘Arsenicum Album 30’ Homeopathic Medicine, Recommended by AYUSH Ministry of India To Cure Coronavirus Infection As Claimed? Here's The TRUTH!

"A Chinese expert assures everybody that inhalation of a steam from hot water kills Corona virus 100 percent. Even, if the virus entered the Nose, throat or Lungs. Corona virus cannot stand the hot water steam... Please circulate this message to all your family and friends," the post claimed. Coronavirus Can be Cured by Boiled Garlic Water? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), however, debunking the fake news said that it is a false message and advised that "respiratory hygiene, social distancing and washing hands are effective measures to prevent Covid-19."

There is no scientific evidence to prove that inhaling hot water steam kills #Coronavirus. Remember: Respiratory hygiene, social distancing and washing hands are effective measures to prevent #Covid19 Let’s spread facts, not fear and contribute to #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/fD6PYI68Ds — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 30, 2020

Several such posts started making rounds on social media after a Facebook video, which went live on March 15, went viral. In the clip, the man asks people to inhale the steam from hot water consisting of citrus fruit peels and salt. The video got more than 2.4 million views, which was 40-minute long Facebook Live.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appealed to people to not believe in such remedies. "To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV)," it said.

