Fact Check: ‘Arsenicum Album 30’ Homeopathic Medicine, Recommended by AYUSH Ministry of India To Cure Coronavirus Infection As Claimed? Here's The TRUTH!

New Delhi, February 4: With Coronavirus outbreak spreading from its epicentre, Wuhan, China, taking lives all around the world now, various myth and rumours about its treatment are spreading like wildfire. However, just recently, the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) of India tweeted and released two advisories, claiming that Homeopathic medicine "Arsenicum album 30" can help prevent or treat the Coronavirus infection. The press release also mentioned about "Unani Medicines useful in the symptomatic management of Corona Virus infection." However, people objected to the claims made by the Ayush ministry and raised doubts regarding the claims about Homeopathy medicine able to cure Coronavirus infection. After facing flak on social media, the AYUSH Ministry said that it didn't claim in its press release that "effective treatment" of Coronavirus is possible with the help of "Wuhan" and Coronavirus. China Issues Order for Disposal of Coronavirus Fatalities, Says Dead Bodies Should Be Cremated and Not Buried to Prevent Risk of Transmission.

The Novel Coronavirus or Wuhan virus has claimed over 400 lives in China and India has three cases reported so far. Cases have been reported from over at least 16 countries. Coronavirus Outbreak: Homeopathy, Unani Cure for SARS-Like Virus? AYUSH Ministry Advisory Draws Flak From Netizens.

Amidst the health crisis, this tweet by AYUSH has grabbed numerous eyeballs. "At the instance of Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy(CCRH) discussed the ways and means of prevention of Coronavirus infection through Homoeopathy in 64th meeting of its Scientific Advisory Board on 28th January 2020," mentioned the press release by the ministry. ‘Homeopathy Is NOT Medicine’, Say Twitter to National Health Portal; Why the Alternative Medicine Receives So Much Hate.

Advisory for #CoronaVirus Homoeopathy for Prevention of Corona virus Infections Unani Medicines useful in the symptomatic management of Corona Virus infection Details here: https://t.co/OXC7PtM7L3 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 29, 2020

The release further said that, "The Group of Expertsinter-Alia has recommended that homoeopathy medicine Arsenicum album30 could be taken as prophylactic medicine against Coronavirus infections, which has also been advised for prevention of ILI."

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has clearly mentioned that there is no medicine or vaccination available to treat the Coronavirus infection. The WHO health advisory clearly mentions that those affected by the infection should undergo treatment. The global health body states that "no specific medicine (has been) recommended to prevent and treat the new coronavirus (2019-nCOV)."

WHO notice clarifying no medicines available for Coronavirus Infection. (Photo Credits: WHO)

Besides WHO's notification, fake news busters and fact check websites AltNews and BoomLive also cross-checked and confirmed that homoeopathy doctors and experts themselves claimed that there is no medicine for Coronavirus so far. The websites declared that news of homoeopathy medicines being able to cure Coronavirus infection is absolutely false. The AYUSH Ministry's claim falls short of the truth in our fact check as well.

Fact check