Coronavirus Can be Cured by Boiled Garlic Water? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

Fake messages shared on social media | (Photo Credits: Twitter/PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, February 5: A spree of messages went viral on social media, attributing boiled garlic water as an "effective cure" for the Novel Coronavirus. The messages are spreading rapidly among Indian social media users on Twitter. To prevent the circulation of fake news, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a statement on its Fact Check handle on the microblogging site. Fact Check: ‘Arsenicum Album 30’ Homeopathic Medicine, Recommended by AYUSH Ministry of India To Cure Coronavirus Infection As Claimed? Here's The TRUTH!

The PIB Fact Check team categorically rejected the claims being made in viral messages. The government-run information provider said garlic water is not a cure to the SARS-like virus emanating from China. Social media users were advised to remain cautious of unverified messages circulating on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

“Good news, Wuhan’s corona virus can be cured by one bowl of freshly boiled garlic water. Old Chinese doctor has proven its efficiency. Many patients has also proved this to be effective. Eight (8) cloves of chopped garlics add seven (7) cups of water and bring to boil. Eat and drink the boiled garlic water, overnight improvement and healing. Glad to share this…”, reads one of the fake messages going viral.

See Fake Messages Circulating on Twitter

Good news, Wuhan’s corona virus can be cured by one bowl of freshly boiled garlic water #coronarovirus pic.twitter.com/AY1DwU8x2D — Hidayat Ullah Roghani 💎 (@HidayatullahPTI) January 31, 2020

Garlic Water Claimed as Cure For Coronavirus

Plz drink boiled garlic water and save your self from Corona virus 🙏#staysafe pic.twitter.com/qtOmQHI8R6 — sushil k khadka (@sushilkkhadka1) February 2, 2020

'Chinese Doctors' Attributed Behind Fake Message

The PIB, in an update issued on social media on Thursday, debunked the claim. "Beware! The boiled Garlic water treatment to cure #Coronavirus is among the many #fakenews circulating on social media regarding Coronavirus. (sic)," read the post on Twitter.

See PIB Fact Check's Tweet

The spread of coronavirus has flooded social media users with fake news. Several fake symptoms and false remedies are being shared on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, in an apparent bid to fuel anxiety among people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has teamed up with Google to curb the spread of fake news.

Fact check