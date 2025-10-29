Delhi Girls PG Hostel Pipeline Blocked Due to Condoms? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video From Nigeria Circulated With Fake Claim

New Delhi, October 29: Social media platforms are abuzz with shocking claims that a girls’ PG hostel in Delhi faced a major sewage blockage due to an alleged pile-up of used condoms. A viral video, circulating across Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and WhatsApp, shows heaps of used condoms reportedly recovered from a clogged drainage system, sparking heated debates and moral commentary online. Many users claimed that the hostel’s sewage system had been jammed because of “excessive condom use” by residents, with several captions questioning the hostel’s conduct.

The viral posts, often shared with sensational captions like “Delhi PG Girls Hostel Pipeline Blocked Due to Condoms”, show workers cleaning a drain as used condoms float both inside and outside the sewer. Some versions of the clip include background music, while others feature commentary implying that the visuals are from a Delhi hostel. The video has generated thousands of shares, with users expressing disbelief and outrage. Has Nirmala Sitharaman Endorsed Investment Programme Promising Over INR 50,000 Daily Income? AI-Manipulated Video of Finance Minister Makes False Claims.

Delhi Girls PG Hostel Pipeline Blocked Due to Used Condoms?

However, a detailed fact check reveals that the viral video has no connection to Delhi or any Indian hostel. Using reverse image search tools, several frames from the video were traced to social media posts originating from Africa. One such post was found on a Facebook page named Crazy Buddies, uploaded on October 17, by a user from Nigeria, with a description explaining that the footage showed a blocked soakaway pit in a Nigerian residence. Fact Check: Did Escaped Monkeys in Mississippi Carry Hepatitis C, Herpes and COVID? Tulane University Refutes Claim.

Viral Video Claiming Delhi Girls PG Hostel Pipeline Blocked Is From Nigeria

3962 ANALYSIS: Misleading FACT: A video showing piles of used or discarded contraceptives in a compound is being circulated with claims that it was filmed at a girls’ PG in Delhi. However, we found that the same video had previously been uploaded on various social media (1/3) pic.twitter.com/uSYh3cfAbP — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) October 27, 2025

INTENT: Influencers are circulating videos from different locations with self-invented claims to get the spotlight on social media.(3/3) — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) October 27, 2025

Video of Condoms Clogging Drain Not From Delhi, Actually From Nigeria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 EDO ONLINE TELEVISION 📺 (@edoonlinetv)

Further verification led to an Instagram post by EDO Online TV, uploaded on October 13, where a man in the background can be heard speaking in English, clearly mentioning that the incident took place in Nigeria. The visuals, language, and setting all confirm that the viral footage predates the Indian claims and is unrelated to any Delhi girls’ hostel.

Hence, it is evident that an old video from Nigeria is being falsely circulated with misleading claims about a girls’ hostel in Delhi. Viewers are advised to verify such viral content before sharing it further.

