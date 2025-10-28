New Delhi, October 27: PIB Fact Check on Monday warned internet users of an AI-manipulated video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman suggesting an investment scheme to earn Rs 60,000 in 24 hours and Rs 10 lakh a month. The fact-checking unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the video is false and misleading as it was digitally altered.

"A video on Facebook falsely shows Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman promoting an 'investment program' that promises easy daily income. The Finance Minister or the Government of India has NOT launched or endorsed any such scheme," the PIB Fact Check said in an official post on X. Fact Check: Did Pakistan Government Declare Salman Khan a ‘Terrorist’ Over His Balochistan Comment at Joy Forum 2025? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Notification Circulating on Social Media.

Viral Video of FM Nirmala Sitharaman Promoting Investment Scheme Is Fake

💥 Earn ₹60,000 in 24 hours & ₹10 Lakhs a month! 🚨Sounds tempting❓ 💸 Think Again‼️ A video on Facebook falsely shows Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman promoting an 'investment program' that promises easy daily income.#PIBFactCheck ✅ ❌ FAKE ALERT! 👉The video is… pic.twitter.com/QsUkFkrYYW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2025

PIB urged people not to fall for such get-rich-quick traps and first verify any such claims before taking any financial action. "Don’t fall for such get-rich-quick traps! Stay alert. Stay informed. Verify before you share," PIB added.

According to PIB, to identify such altered videos, one should look for distorted lips or unnatural voice sync in videos, and check if the date, background, or logo seems mismatched. Additionally, one should always verify links as the official government domains always end with .gov.in and search for the claim on trusted sources before sharing

Earlier, last week, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) warned investors about miscreants using BSE officials' photos to create fake social media IDs to spread misleading wealth advisory. "It has come to the attention that photos of senior BSE officials are being used to create fake social media IDs. The IDs created claim to provide a wealth advisory solution to mislead gullible investors," the stock exchange said in a statement. Have You Received an SMS Asking to Update Your Address in 24 Hours for an India Post Delivery? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

BSE officials are allowed to initiate or endorse any wealth management or advisory services in any capacity; however, investors should not be misguided by such fake misrepresentations. "Investors are urged not to rely on any stock/share recommendation from any such fake social media handle and verify the source of communication before making any investment decisions," the stock exchange said. Additionally, the BSE recommended that investors only deal with registered intermediaries whose lists are accessible on the websites of SEBI and the BSE.

