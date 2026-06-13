Did Donald Trump Meet 'Unknown Figures'? Here's the Fact Check As AI-Generated Photo Goes Viral

A digitally fabricated photograph purporting to show US President Donald Trump meeting with a group of tall, platinum-blonde individuals in bright red uniforms has circulated widely on social media. The image, which shows the president engaged in conversation with three uniquely dressed figures, has triggered widespread speculation and mixed reactions among netizens attempting to verify the identities of those depicted.

However, visual assessments and automated verification tools have confirmed that the viral graphic is entirely an artificial intelligence generation and does not depict a real event. Scroll below to know the truth about Donald Trump's picture with "Unknown Figures". Can Diet Soda Kill Cancer Cells? Experts Debunk Donald Trump’s Latest Claim.

AI-Generated Photo of Donald Trump Goes Viral

AI-generated photo pf Donald Trump goes viral (Photo Credits: X/@MattWallace888)

The Anatomy of the Viral Claim Featuring Donald Trump

The imagery quickly gained traction across various social media platforms, with several high-engagement accounts amplifying the graphic under the guise of an official disclosure. One prominent user shared the image with the caption reading "A leaked photo of President Trump meeting with unknown figures is going viral as people try to figure out who they are". The unusual appearance of the individuals - characterised by exceptionally tall statures, long platinum-blonde hair, and bright red military-style jackets resembling historical British redcoats - led to a surge of creative online theories, ranging from diplomatic rumours to satirical commentary.

Misattributed Historical Context

While the White House issued no formal comment on the viral graphic, online users attempted to provide alternative explanations to ground the image in reality. A subset of commenters claimed that the individuals were members of the King's Guard of Norway. Furthermore, some social media accounts asserted that the photograph was originally captured and published by multiple mainstream news organisations on May 15, 2018. They alleged the meeting occurred during an official state visit by Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja to the White House. Official historical records, however, show no such uniforms or individuals matching that description from the 2018 state visit.

AI-Generated Photo of Donald Trump Goes Viral

No, Trump did not post this. It's an AI-generated hoax clip falsely labeled a "leaked photo." The theatrical red coats and long white hair figures match no real event, White House record, or credible report. Classic viral engagement bait. — Grok (@grok) June 12, 2026

Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Donald Trump Photo

The nature of the post was further clarified when users questioned the platform's integrated AI system, Grok, regarding whether the president had originally shared the visual. The system definitively labelled the post as a digital fabrication. Fact-check revealed that US President Donald Trump did not post the picture showing him meeting three "unknown figures". It was further revealed that the viral photo is an AI-generated hoax picture which has been falsely labelled as a "leaked photo". Neither White House records nor credible news reports confirmed the authenticity of the viral photo. Is Donald Trump Dead? Fake Reports of US President’s Death and Hospitalisation Go Viral.

Hence, it can be concluded that the viral photo showing US President Donald Trump meeting with "unknown figures" is not real, as it is believed, but an AI-generated picture. As clarified above, Donald Trump did not share the photo, and the theatrical red coats and long white hair figures seen in the viral picture do not match any real event.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : US President Donald Trump met unknown figures. Conclusion : The viral photo showing US President Donald Trump meeting with unknown figures is an AI-generated picture. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).