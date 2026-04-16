Recent comments from US President Donald Trump suggesting that diet soda and orange soft drinks could "kill cancer cells" have sparked a significant backlash from the global medical community. The claim surfaced during a podcast hosted by Donald Trump Jr. on April 15, 2026, where Dr Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, recounted a conversation with the President. While Trump reportedly defended his soda consumption by comparing its effect on cancer to its effect on grass, health experts are warning that such claims are not only scientifically baseless but potentially dangerous.

What Did Trump Say About Diet Soda and Cancer?

"Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass – if poured on grass – so, therefore, it must kill cancer cells inside the body," Oz said on Triggered with Donald Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son’s podcast. He also recounted a recent moment onboard Air Force One.

"You know, we were on Air Force One the other day, and I walk in there because he wants to talk about something, and he’s got an orange soft drink on his desk. He’s got a Fanta on the desk. And I say, 'Are you kidding me?' So he starts to, like, sheepishly grin. He says, 'You know, this stuff’s good for me - it kills cancer cells'," Oz said. Soft Drinks' Harmful Effects: From Obesity to Tooth Decay, Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Stay Away From Artificially Sweetened Beverages.

Donald Trump Believes Soda Kills Cancer Cells, Says Dr Mehmet Oz

Medical professionals were quick to dismiss the logic. Dr. Zachary Rubin, a Chicago-based specialist in immunology, responded to the podcast via social media, noting the absurdity of the comparison. "By the same logic, that would mean that bleach is a superfood, which we all know doesn’t make any sense," Rubin stated, according to The Guardian.

What Medical Experts Say

The medical consensus is unanimous: there is no clinical evidence that soda - whether regular or diet - can treat, prevent, or kill cancer. In fact, many experts point to the opposite risk.

No Anti-Cancer Properties: "Friendly reminder from a doctor, diet soda or soda does not kill cancer cells," wrote Dr. Owais Durrani, an emergency physician, in a report featured by The Guardian.

Carcinogenic Risks: Health organizations have long scrutinized artificial sweeteners. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) previously categorized aspartame - the sweetener in most diet sodas - as "possibly carcinogenic to humans."

The Sugar Factor: Organizations like the Cancer Council Victoria have highlighted that high sugar intake in regular sodas is a major driver of obesity, which is a confirmed risk factor for 13 types of cancer.

The 'Baking Soda' Myth

Trump’s comments appear to echo a long-standing "natural remedy" myth involving baking soda (sodium bicarbonate). Proponents of this theory claim that neutralizing the acidic environment around a tumor can stop its growth. Did Donald Trump Refuse To Drink Saudi Coffee While Meeting Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman? Here’s a Fact Check As Incomplete Video Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

However, Healthline and other medical publications clarify that while some clinical trials (such as TILA-TACE) have used bicarbonate solutions in combination with chemotherapy to enhance drug delivery, it is never used as a standalone cure. Ingesting soda does not change the body's systemic pH level enough to affect cancer cells, and relying on it can lead to patients delaying life-saving evidence-based treatments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).