Did Rihanna Tweet About 'Paying Dancers More' than Kangana Ranaut's Last Five Films? Here's a Fact Check Behind The Singer's Tweet

Ever since Rihanna tweeted about the farmer's protest happening in India, social media is filled with different reactions. While some are applauding her for raising the issue, some are criticising and trolling her. Many funny memes and jokes on Rihanna have been shared too. However, one recent tweet doing rounds on social media shows a screenshot of an alleged tweet from Rihanna that says "I pay dancers in my show more than her last five films have earned". This looks like an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut because of the criticism that the Bollywood star has been giving away about Rihanna chiming in on the subject of India's Farmer's Protest. Rihanna Tweets About Farmer Protests in India, Leaves Indian Fans Divided.

It all started after Rihanna tweeted out to her 101 million followers that kickstarted a global chorus of support for India's farmers saying "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," linking a CNN news article on the internet shutdown around New Delhi as protesters clashed with the police. However, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, in support of farm laws called Rihanna a "fool" and said that the protestors were not farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India". "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," the Panga actor tweeted.

Rihanna's Alleged Tweet About 'Paying Dancers More' than Kangana Ranaut's Last Five Films:

BUT Did Rihanna Really Tweet Allegedly Hinting at Kangana Ranaut's Income Being Equal To Her Dancers' Pay?

The answer is no. There is no such tweet on the timeline of Rihanna's Twitter page. This tweet is photoshopped with Rihanna's details on it or is a tweet from a certain parody account of Rihanna's. This tweet is definitely not on the pop star's account. According to the date and time on this tweet, it was shared by BadgalRiRi on Feb 6, 2021, at 21:08 hrs and if you check out Rihanna's verified account, you'll see no such tweet in the given timeline.

Recently, global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg in support of the farmers' protests. The sharply polarised international debate also saw many Bollywood stars and top ministers rally around the government in its pushback.

