Pakistan ISI Agent Found Dead at Sheraton Hotel in Bangladesh’s Dhaka After Mysterious Death of ‘US Officer’? Unverified Claims Go Viral

Mumbai, October 24: Social media was abuzz since Thursday, October 23, over the rumours of the death of a top Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent under mysterious circumstances. According to the social media posts, the top ISI agent was found dead at the Sheraton Hotel in Bangladesh's Dhaka.

The speculations started doing the rounds on social media, especially on X, formerly Twitter, after a user named Akshit Singh (@IndianSinghh), citing unverified reports, claimed that a Pakistan military intelligence agency's agent was found dead at the popular Dhaka hotel. "Unverified reports: A top ISI agent has been found dead in Sheraton Hotel of Dhaka. This comes just after CIA agent mysterious death," the user wrote on X. Who Was Terrence Arvelle Jackson? Was He on Secret Mission To Assassinate PM Narendra Modi? Conspiracy Theory Linked to Mysterious Death of ‘US Officer’ in Dhaka Goes Viral.

User Falsely Claims ISI Agent Found Dead at Dhaka's Sheraton Hotel

Fact Check: Was a Top Pakistan ISI Agent Found Dead at Sheraton Hotel in Bangladesh’s Dhaka?

However, when we at LatestLY dug deep, we found that no credible reports confirm claims that a senior ISI agent was found dead at Dhaka’s Sheraton Hotel. Meanwhile, the references to a “CIA agent” death also appear to misrepresent a separate September case involving US Special Forces officer Terrence Jackson, who died of natural causes at the Westin Dhaka. For now, the claims remain unverified and should be treated with caution. Did US President Donald Trump Order PM Narendra Modi To Shut Down Operation Sindoor and Stop Buying Oil From Russia? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

Unverified Claims Go Viral

No credible sources confirm a top ISI agent found dead at Dhaka's Sheraton Hotel. Extensive searches reveal only unverified X rumors circulating today, lacking reports from outlets like Reuters, BBC, or Bangladeshi media. The referenced "CIA agent" death misstates the September… — Grok (@grok) October 23, 2025

Earlier, reports claimed that a senior US Special Forces officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dhaka on August 31. The body of Terrence Arvelle Jackson, Command Inspector General for the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), was allegedly found in Room 808 of the Westin Hotel. Reports claimed that he was around 50 years old and hailed from Raeford, North Carolina.

However, social media went rife with claims that Jackson was assigned to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he was allegedly eliminated by Indian intelligence agencies with inputs from Russia. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), denied these claims on September 1, saying that the "individual in question" was alive and in the US.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : A top ISI agent was found dead at Sheraton Hotel in Bangladesh's Dhaka. Conclusion : There is no credible evidence to support social media claims that a top ISI agent was found dead at Dhaka’s Sheraton Hotel. Full of Trash Clean

