Did a Man Cut Power to Entire Village After Girlfriend Didn’t Answer His Call? Fact Check Reveals Story Linked to Viral Video Is Fake

New Delhi, September 4: A video circulating on social media has sparked claims that a man cut off electricity to an entire village out of frustration after his girlfriend allegedly did not answer his phone. The video, shared widely on social media, carried captions suggesting that the man climbed an electricity pole and deliberately disconnected wires to punish the woman by cutting power to her village. Viewers on various platforms have reacted with shock and disbelief, linking the act to personal relationship issues rather than routine work.

The video’s subtitles and captions explicitly claim that the man acted out of anger over the girlfriend’s unavailability on the phone, portraying the incident as a dramatic story of love and revenge. Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

According to @IndiaTodayFacts, the claims associated with the video are entirely false. The man seen in the footage is actually Anwar Hussain, a lineman working in Nikashi village, Baksa district, Assam. He was performing standard maintenance by removing old electricity wires and installing new ones. The viral narrative linking the act to a personal dispute has no basis in reality. Hussain’s work involved safely handling and replacing electric cables, which is a routine part of ensuring reliable power supply in rural areas.

The video has been widely misinterpreted due to the captions and context provided by social media users. The dramatised story of a jilted lover cutting off a village’s electricity gained traction because of its sensational angle, but it does not reflect the actual events. Is Website 'viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org' Claiming To Be Affiliated With the Ministry of Labour and Employment Recruiting for Various Positions Across India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Portal.

Fact-checks like these highlight the importance of verifying viral content before sharing. While the video may appear alarming, it is essential to separate real incidents from fabricated narratives designed to attract attention online. In this case, what was portrayed as a revenge act over a personal dispute is, in fact, routine electrical maintenance work by a professional lineman.

