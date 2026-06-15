Do Ants Love Ethanol in Petrol? Fact Check on E20 and Viral Video of Ants Swarming Fuel Tank

A viral video shot in Sikkim has sparked widespread speculation across social media, claiming that India's newly mandated E20 ethanol-blended petrol is attracting swarms of ants to vehicle fuel tanks. The footage, which shows a dense colony of ants nesting around a vehicle's fuel inlet, led to rumours that because ethanol is derived from sugarcane, the fuel has a sweet profile that acts as bait for insects.

The viral clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who wrote, "Is this nature telling you how much sugarcane juice is in your petrol nowadays?" Notably, the viral video from Sikkim shows ants swarming the fuel tank of a car. While the video is going viral on social media, scroll below to know if ants love ethanol in petrol. E100 Era Begins? Nitin Gadkari Approves 100% Ethanol Fuel As Maruti, Hyundai and Toyota Gear Up for Launches (Watch Video).

Viral Video Shows Ants Swarming Fuel Tank in Sikkim

Is this nature telling you how much sugarcane juice is in your petrol nowadays? (Video from Sikkim) pic.twitter.com/JR9HQPDFur — Kapil (@kapsology) June 14, 2026

So, do ants love ethanol in petrol, especially E20 petrol? Fact check of the viral video revealed that ants are attracted to ethanol. The viral video showing ants swarming an E20 petrol fuel tank in Sikkim signals fermented sugars (a food cue), to which ants are attracted. Studies show that the presence of fermented sugars in petrol, such as E20 petrol, which is a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent gasoline (petrol), boosts ants' exploratory behaviour. Higher Ethanol Blended Petrol E22, E25, E27 and E30 Exempted From Central Excise Duty: Will It Make Fuel Cheaper?

Fact Check Reveals Ants Are Attracted to Ethanol Present in E20 Petrol

Yes, ants are attracted to ethanol. It signals fermented sugars (a food cue), and studies show it boosts their exploratory behavior. E20 petrol blends (common in India) release vapors/residues that draw them to filler caps—like in the Sikkim video. Nature spotting the sugarcane… — Grok (@grok) June 14, 2026

It must be noted that E20 petrol blends are common in India. They release vapours or residues that draw ants to filler caps, as seen in the viral video from Sikkim. Hence, it can be concluded that ants love ethanol as it is present in E20 petrol, which is now commonly used across the country. Fact-check of the ants swarming the fuel tank video in Sikkim was found to be true.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Ants love ethanol in petrol (E20 petrol). Conclusion : Fact check revealed ants are attracted to ethanol present in E20 petrol as it signals fermented sugars (a food cue). Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).