Fact Check: Are Disposable Food Containers Washed and Reused On Trains? IRCTC Responds After Video From Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express Goes Viral

New Delhi, October 19: A disturbing video from the Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 16601) has triggered widespread concern on social media, allegedly showing a catering staff member washing used plastic food trays in a passenger coach’s washbasin. The video, which quickly went viral, led to fears about hygiene lapses and food safety onboard Indian Railways, especially in trains like the newly introduced Amrit Bharat Express.

In the clip, a man believed to be part of the catering team is seen rinsing disposable meal containers at a washbasin meant for passengers, before stacking them neatly. When confronted by the passenger filming the act, the man appeared nervous and gave an unclear explanation, claiming the trays were “being sent back,” but didn’t explain why they were being washed inside a coach rather than in a designated pantry area. The video was reportedly captured during one of the train’s recent journeys. Does Ravi Sharma aka ‘Network Marketing Viral Man’ Really Have INR 100 Crore Monthly Turnover? RCM ‘Star Diamond’ Breaks His Silence on Mind-Boggling Claims.

Food Trays Washed for Reuse on Train?

Viral Video Shows Catering Staff Washing Used Food Trays in Train Coach

This video is from Amrit Bharat Express. Used containers are being washed in the train sink for next round of servings. pic.twitter.com/xQlE6fYruG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 19, 2025

However, an official fact-check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Indian Railways has clarified that the viral claims are misleading. The PIB Fact Check team posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“The claim that used casserole containers were being reused for serving passengers in Train No. 16601 is misleading. The containers were not reused for catering. They were being cleaned only for disposal purposes.”

No Reuse of Food Trays on Amrit Bharat Express, Says IRCTC and PIB

इस वीडियो की तुरंत जांच की गई कैसरोल का उपयोग केवल एक बार किया है, न कि दोबारा खानपान या उपभोग हेतु। इसे clean कर डिस्पोज किया जा रहा है। इस संबंध में की गई तथ्यात्मक जांच से यह स्पष्ट रूप से सिद्ध होता है। खानपान के लिए कैसरोल का दुबारा उपयोग जैसी भ्रामक ख़बरें ना फैलाएँ ।… https://t.co/Wi79NlIGrD pic.twitter.com/Kh923spXjk — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 19, 2025

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर कर दावा किया जा रहा है कि ट्रेन संख्या 16601 में यात्रियों को परोसे गए कैसरोल कंटेनरों को पेंट्री कार कर्मचारी दोबारा इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं#PIBFactCheck: ❌ यह दावा भ्रामक है ✅ यात्रियों को परोसे गए कंटेनरों का पुनः उपयोग नहीं किया गया। उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/OIyUkwJWcU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 19, 2025

The IRCTC also issued a statement confirming that the casseroles were never reused for food service. “The video was investigated immediately. It has been clearly proven through factual inquiry that the trays were used only once and were being cleaned before being disposed of, possibly to be sold to a scrap collector,” IRCTC said. Did Western Command Chief Manoj Kumar Katiyar Claim Taliban Take Payments From India To Act Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

The vendor involved has been identified, and internal action has been taken. IRCTC urged the public not to spread misinformation without verifying facts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of IRCTC and PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A video from the Erode–Jogbani Amrit Bharat Express allegedly shows a catering staff member washing used plastic food trays in a passenger coach’s washbasin, suggesting that these trays were being cleaned for reuse in serving meals to other passengers. Conclusion : The claim is misleading. IRCTC and PIB Fact Check confirmed that the used trays were not reused for serving food. They were being washed solely for disposal, possibly to be sold as scrap. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2025 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).