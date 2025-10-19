Does Ravi Sharma aka ‘Network Marketing Viral Man’ Really Have INR 100 Crore Monthly Turnover? RCM ‘Star Diamond’ Breaks His Silence on Mind-Boggling Claims

Mumbai, October 19: A video of Ravi Sharma, aka "Network Marketing Viral Man", has gone viral on social media, wherein he can be heard saying that his monthly turnover exceeds INR 100 crore. In the video, Sharma also boasts of his achievements as a network marketing person and claims to have massive wealth, luxury cars, and watches.

"You all talk about turnover - well, my monthly turnover is over INR 100 crore. My business closes on the 30th of every month. On the 1st of the month, at 7 AM, I'm at Star. By 10 AM, I’m at Emerald. Around 11 or 11:30 AM, I move to Star Emerald. By around 2 PM, I reach Ruby, and by 4 PM, I become Star Ruby One. By 9 or 10 PM, I reach Sapphire One, and by the next evening, I become Star Sapphire. And this is just one or two days of my business. The whole month is still ahead," Sharma can be heard saying in the viral video. Who Is Ravi Sharma aka 'Network Marketing Viral Man'? All About RCM Star Diamond Who Claims To Have Massive Wealth, Luxury Cars and Watches.

Ravi Sharma Claims INR 100 Crore Monthly Turnover in Viral Video

Ravi Sharma Really Earns INR 100 Crore a Month?

However, after facing backlash and online trolling, Ravi Sharma has offered a clarification. Sharma has pointed out that the figure he mentioned, INR 100 crore, refers to the turnover generated through his work with a direct selling company called RCM, not his personal income or net worth. Has PM Narendra Modi Asked Public To Invest INR 21,000 in App Promising Profits of up to INR 6 Lakh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Article Published on ‘Inwayss’ Website.

Ravi Sharma Clarifies INR 100 Crore Claim

Ravi Sharma Clears Air Around INR 100 Crore Claim

Reaffirming his statement, he said, "I clearly stated turnover, not net worth." To support his claim, he presented a statement from the company showing a turnover of INR 1,20,76,59,251 attributed to his sales network.

Claim : Ravi Sharma claims his monthly turnover exceeds INR 100 crore. Conclusion : Ravi Sharma clarifies that INR 100 crore turnover is of the direct selling company called RCM, not his personal income or net worth. Full of Trash Clean

