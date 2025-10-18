Did Western Command Chief Manoj Kumar Katiyar Claim Taliban Take Payments From India To Act Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

Mumbai, October 18: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check on Friday, October 17, debunked a digitally altered video of Western Command Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar in which he is heard falsely claiming that payments have been made to the Afghan Taliban to encourage actions against Pakistan.

The purported video further shows that Lt Gen Katiyar claimed that the Afghan Taliban are fighting for India against Pakistan. The PIB Fact Check has said the Pakistani propaganda accounts circulated the fake video attributed to Western Command Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar. Did a Father and His 2 Daughters Serving in the Indian Army Really Get Martyred? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

PIB Fact Check: Western Command Chief Manoj Kumar Katiyar Did Not Claim Taliban Take Payments To Act Against Pakistan

🚨 Deepfake Video Alert🚨 Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of the Western Command Chief, Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar, claiming that payments had been made to the Afghan Taliban to encourage actions against Pakistan. He added that the… pic.twitter.com/6TpNGdlEGS — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 17, 2025

"Deepfake Video Alert Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of the Western Command Chief, Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar, claiming that payments had been made to the Afghan Taliban to encourage actions against Pakistan. He added that the Taliban accepted the money and are now fighting for us against Pakistan (sic)," PIB Fact Check said on X. Did Sikh Regiment of Indian Army Install Portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindranwale? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video.

While confirming that the Western Command Chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar has not given any such statement, the PIB Fact Check shared the link to the genuine, unedited video. "These AI-manipulated videos are being spread to create panic and mislead people. If you spot such content, please report it to us on 8799711259 and mail at factcheck@pib.gov.in," the PIB Fact Check added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : Western Command Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar said that payments have been made to the Afghan Taliban to encourage actions against Pakistan. Conclusion : The video is digitally altered and the Western Command Chief, Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar has not given any such statement. Full of Trash Clean

