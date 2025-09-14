Fact Check: Did Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi Attend India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match in Dubai? Here's The Truth

India are Pakistan are currently engaged in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at Dubai. Both teams are aiming for a win to secure a qualification to the Super Four's and also continue their unbeaten run deep in the competition. India and Pakistan share a long-standing rivalry and it has been further intensified with the recent developments between the two nations. The tension between the two sides has led to addition pressures on the two sides ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. India, being the defending champions, are strong favourites for the Asia Cup 2025 title. Pakistan are also a good side and they will look to challenge India. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Possible Another IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

In the Asia Cup 2025, India and Pakistan have the prospect to face each other thrice in the competition. India and Pakistan are drafted in Group A alongside Oman and UAE. If both of India and Pakistan qualify from the group, they will once against clash in the Super Four's stage. If they manage to qualify from there too, the two will face in a high-voltage final on September 28. India and Pakistan clashed for the first time in the group stages on September 14 at Dubai. With the relations between two sides being on an all-time low, there was a call to boycott the India vs Pakistan match from the Indian fans. The officials from India although made it clear that the match will go through because of tournament obligations and it doesn't change the stand that India has against Pakistan.

Amid this, a video went viral on social media where ICC chairman Jay Shah was spotted with Indian MP Anurag Thakur and Pakistan's former cricketer Shahid Afridi. The users sharing the video claimed that the video was from the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match. They also claimed that despite calls from boycott and the sentiments in India, government officials of India are having a friendly conversation and having a close association with someone like Shahid Afridi, who has openly provided statements against India during the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Take a look at the viral claims below.

Old Video of Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi Together

Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah, and Shahid Afridi are in the stadium watching the India Pakistan match like high school friends. But some twitter patriots wants to boycott the game vs Pakistan 😀 #INDvPAK #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/T7gB1CqkC7 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 14, 2025

Fake Claim of Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi Being Spotted During Asia Cup 2025

Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah, and Shaheed Afridi in stadium watching the India Pakistan match And true patriots are saying - Desh ke gaddaron ko , g0li maaro Saalon ko pic.twitter.com/IhcaSDlVh4 — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) September 14, 2025

Old Video Made Viral With Fake Claim

Big Breaking 🚨 Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah, and Shaheed Afridi in stadium watching the India Pakistan match. See how they are laughing! 🥵 Public hi chtiya hai bhai! Yeh bade log apas me sab mile hue hai..Politics sab gareeb janta ke liye hota hai! Drop your view in this 👇… pic.twitter.com/umV5KJqtqw — Spirit of Hindu Women (@SpiritHindWomen) September 14, 2025

Fake Claim of Indian Government Officials And Shahid Afridi Being Spotted Together

Picture of the day!! 🤬 Home Minister Amit Shah's Son Jay Shah (BCCI Secretary), & BJP MP Anurag Thakur having lighter moments with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi. 🤐🤐#INDvPAK#IndianCricket#AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/CNpJwxqcn6 — Raman 𝕏 (@SaffronDelhite) September 14, 2025

Did Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi Attend India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match in Dubai?

No. Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi didn't attend the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match in Dubai. The video that went viral with fake claims was from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Pakistan which was also played in Dubai and when India were still in better terms with Pakistan. It being an ICC tournament, chairman Jay Shah attended the match and Shahid Afridi and Anurag Thakur was present along with him.

Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi Were Present During ICC Champions Trophy 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prag News (@pragnewsofficial)

It can also be confirmed from the video that went viral with the fake claims. In the hoardings behind Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi, it can be clearly seen that Champions Trophy 2025 is written. If it was from Asia Cup 2025, then it would have had hoardings with Asia Cup 2025 written on them. Did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Refuse to Shake Hands With Each Other During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference? Here's The Fact Check.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Hoardings

Champions Trophy Hoardings in Dubai (Photo Credits: @pragnewsofficial/Instagram)

India vs Pakistan: Current Situation During the Asia Cup 2025

Unlike the other editions of the Asia Cup, in this edition, the two teams are facing off under the pressure of tensions between the neighbouring nations. After Operation Sindoor took place in May, the relationship between the two nations have broken down and are on an all-time low. There was considerations of whether India would boycott playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, or pull out of the competition. In the World Championship of Legends, the Indian side refused to play against Pakistan while in Hockey, the Pakistan team refused to visit India, the host nation of recent Hockey Asia Cup. Sentiments ran high among the fans that India should boycott the match and the tournament as well but the government provided green signal to BCCI for participation considering tournament obligations.

Fact check

Claim : Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi attended the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match in Dubai Conclusion : Fake. Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi did not attend the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match in Dubai Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).