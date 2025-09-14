India and Pakistan are currently taking on each other in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are the four teams in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A and two of them will qualify for the Super Four stage. India and Pakistan are expected to be the top two sides who will qualify for the Super Four's as they are the most quality side in the group. The Asia Cup 2025 commenced from September 9 and the participating teams are aiming to see it as a stage of preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. 'Bring Back Babar Azam' Fans Demand Return Of Star Pakistan Batter As Green Shirts Suffer Batting Collapse During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

There is a prospect of India and Pakistan clashing thrice in the Asia Cup 2025. India and Pakistan share a long history of rivalry and the recent relationship between the two sides have further intensified it. India and Pakistan has been going throw tensions between them and as a result, in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the players from both sides are under tremendous pressure. They are carrying the expectations of the fans to deliver and it will be much more this time, compared to the previous editions.

India are the defending champions and strong favourites. While Pakistan are also a good side and will look to challenge India. If both teams qualify for the Super Fours, they will clash once again in the Asia Cup 2025. Fans eager to know the date, time and venue of the probable IND vs PAK clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four's can read more. Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competition.

When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue

If India and Pakistan qualify for the Super Four's, they will be seeded A1 and A2 based on their standings in the group. India and Pakistan, in all probability, will take the A1 and A2 spots and they will take on each other once again on Sunday, September 21. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four's match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai and has a start time of 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 09:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).