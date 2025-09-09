Did India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Refuse to Shake Hands With Each Other During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference? Here's The Fact Check

The Asia Cup 2025 commences from September 9, Tuesday. In the first match of the Asia Cup 2025, Afghanistan will take on Hong Kong which is a Group B clash. India will start their campaign on September 10 with their clash against UAE. India vs Pakistan high voltage match is on September 14. This time the Asia Cup is being hosted in the T20I format as it precedes the ICC T20 World Cup 2025. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup and even this time, as the defending ICC T20 World Cup champions, they are a strong favourite. Top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Fours. Top two teams from Super Fours will qualify for the final which will be played on September 28. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Ali Agha Respond To Reporter's Question on On-Field Aggression During IND vs PAK Match Amid Troubled India, Pakistan Relations (Watch Video).

On the opening day of the Asia Cup 2025, all the captains of the participating teams attended the pre-tournament press conference. India captain Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan were also present as well. Amid this, fans noticed an incident. After the press conference was over and the captains were stepping down from the stage, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha was shaking hands with all of them. India captain Suryakumar Yadav was momentarily spotted with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during that time. There were claims on social media that no handshake took place between the two. Fans were confused if the Indian captain shook hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. Take a look at the viral claim.

Fake Claim Regarding No Handshake Between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha

Mufaddal Vohra's Fake Claim (Photo Credits: @mufaddal_vohra/X)

Did Suryakumar Yadav Shake Hands With Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha?

Yes, Suryakumar Yadav did have a hand shake with Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha. As Suryakumar was coming down from the stage, Salman, who was waiting by the side for the captains, extended his hand to greet Suryakumar and both of them shook hands. Suryakumar Yadav also had a handshake with Pakistan cricket board chairman Mohsin Naqvi earlier during the captain's photoshoot with the trophy.

Suryakumar Yadav Handshake With Salman Ali Agha

Oh yeah fake update ullu banane ke liye just saw the handshake video😂pic.twitter.com/HQdRuf8rPQ — Archer (@poserarcher) September 9, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Handshake With Mohsin Naqvi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

A viral post made earlier claiming the handshake between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha didn't happen, also got deleted. ‘Really Looking Forward…’ Captain Suryakumar Yadav Confident of Team India’s Preparations for Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Post With Fake Claim Was Deleted Later

India vs Pakistan: Current Situation Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025

Unlike the other editions of the Asia Cup, in this edition, the two teams will face-off under the pressure of tensions between the neighbouring nations. After Operation Sindoor took place in May, the relationship between the two nations have broken down and there was considerations of whether India would boycott playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, or pull out of the competition. In the World Championship of Legends, the Indian side refused to play against Pakistan while in Hockey, the Pakistan team refused to visit India, the host nation of recent Hockey Asia Cup. With tensions between the two sides, Suryakumar's act of handshake with the Pakistan captain can spark further controversy.

Fact check

Claim : Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during Asia Cup 2025 press conference. Conclusion : Fake. Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during Asia Cup 2025 press conference. Full of Trash Clean

