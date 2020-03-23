Fact Check: Did Italian Prime Minister or President Cry on Camera Amid Coronavirus Pandemic? Here's Truth Behind Viral Picture Post

Viral post on Italian President (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, March 23: A picture is going viral on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms with the claim that Italian President cried after bodies piled up following the coronavirus outbreak. The same picture is being widely shared with another claim that Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte broke down after failing to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the fact is the picture is of Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil. Also, neither the Italian President and nor did the Prime Minister cry on camera. Fact Check: News of Russian President Vladimir Putin Released 800 Lions and Tigers in Streets Shared on Social Media is FAKE.

"Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, 'We have lost control. We have killed the epidemic physically and mentally. Can't understand what more we can do, all solutions are exhausted on ground. Our only hope remains up in the sky, God rescue your people'," read the post being shared with a picture of Brazilain President Jair Bolsonaro in tears. Another such post on WhatsApp says Italy did not take the coronavirus seriously and their President broke down during a press conference. Italy Reports 793 Coronavirus Deaths, Most in a Day So Far.

Facebook Post Falsely Claiming That Italian Prime Minister Cried:

The fact remains the image of the leader in tears is that of Bolsonaro and not Giuseppe Conte or Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The picture was indeed captured during an evangelical Thanksgiving service at the Planalto Palace, on December 17, 2019, where Bolosonaro broke down while narrating an incident. Other claims that Conte or Mattarella cried are also false.

Fact check