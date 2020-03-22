Fact Check: Viral Social Media Posts Claiming That Russian President Vladimir Putin Released 800 Lions and Tigers in Streets Are FAKE, Details Here

Posts Claim Vladimir Putin Released 800 Lions and Tigers in Streets (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic is on a rise across the globe, numerous misinformation about COVID-19 is also spreading like wildfire. Social media platforms have become a breeding hub for fake news. In a recent, many posts claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has released 800 lions and tigers across Russia to stop people from coming out from homes have been going viral on Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and other platforms. Coronavirus Outbreak: Russia Registers First COVID-19 Death After Elderly Woman Dies In Moscow.

A post on Twitter said: "RUSSIA: #VladimirPutin has Dropped 800 tigers and Lions all over the Country to push people to stay Home. Stay Safe Everyone!! There have been 306 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far and one death." Did WHO, Health Ministry Officials Discuss Imposing 'Complete Lockdown' in India? Here's a Fact Check as Audio Clip Goes Viral on WhatsApp.

Twitter Post:

RUSSIA: #VladimirPutin has Dropped 800 tigers and Lions all over the Country to push people to stay Home..Stay Safe Everyone!!There have been 306 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far and one death. pic.twitter.com/PhqNdXySOO — Jamal Swati (@JamalSwati4) March 22, 2020

"Vladimir Putin has given Russians two options. You stay at home for 2 weeks or you go to jail for 5 years. No middle ground. RUSSIA Vladimir Putin has Dropped 800 tigers and Lions all over the Country to push people to stay Home. Stay Safe Everyone!" another user tweeted.

Twitter Post:

#Covid_19 Vladimir Putin has given Russians two options You stay at home for 2 weeks or you go to jail for 5years No middle ground RUSSIA Vladimir Putin has Dropped 800 tigers and Lions all over the Country to push people to stay Home.. Stay Safe Everyone! pic.twitter.com/41KOjl8vNe — Mohammad Ahmed (@MohammadAhmedDh) March 22, 2020

The claim, however, turned out to be fake. The LatestLY Fact Check team found that that the picture going viral was taken in 2016 and was also posted by Daily Mail.

A post titled "Paws at the traffic lights! Giant male lion is seen prowling around the streets of South Africa's biggest city (but it's not as dangerous as you'd think)" was posted on April 15, 2016.

Hence, the claims that Russian President released lions and tigers in the streets is completely FALSE as the picture going viral is from 2016 from South Africa.

