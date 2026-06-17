Fact Check: Did ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Director Nag Ashwin React to Reports of Alia Bhatt Replacing Deepika Padukone in Sequel? Here’s the Truth

Reports circulating on social media claim that director Nag Ashwin broke his silence on rumours that Alia Bhatt is replacing Deepika Padukone in the upcoming sci-fi sequel, Kalki 2898 AD 2. However, a fact check reveals that these claims are entirely misleading, misinterpreting a recent interview given by the filmmaker. ‘Why Is She Everywhere?’: Alia Bhatt To Join Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Sequel? Netizens React to Viral Casting Report.

While Bhatt has been linked to a potential role in the dystopian cinematic universe, the director's actual comments addressed a completely different casting rumour.

Did Nag Ashwin React to Reports of Alia Bhatt Replacing Deepika Padukone in ‘Kalki 2’?

Speculation regarding a major casting shuffle intensified following an announcement from the makers of Kalki 2898 AD. In September 2025, production banner Vyjayanthi Movies officially confirmed that Deepika Padukone would not be returning for the second instalment. The production house cited a mutual decision to part ways after being unable to find a sustainable partnership during the making of the first film.

Following Padukone's high-profile exit, internet rumours quickly spread claiming that high-profile actresses, specifically Sai Pallavi and Alia Bhatt, were being courted to take over her pivotal role as Sumathi. Shortly after, articles and social media posts surfaced stating that Nag Ashwin had directly responded to the speculation surrounding Alia Bhatt's inclusion.

Here Is Our Fact Check

The viral reports claiming Nag Ashwin commented on Alia Bhatt are false. The director did not mention Bhatt during the conversation in question.

The rumours stem from an interview Ashwin gave to the media outlet Great Andhra. During the interaction, the filmmaker was explicitly asked about separate rumours suggesting that Sai Pallavi would step into the role of Sumathi.

Addressing the Sai Pallavi rumour, Ashwin stated, "We need to announce who plays Sumathi character in Kalki 2. As of now everything is speculation only. Character will be there for sure, which we can't remove as it's a very important character."

Online platforms subsequently repurposed this quote, incorrectly attributing it as a direct response to the rumours involving Alia Bhatt.

Conclusion

While social media narratives combined multiple casting rumors into a single headline, Nag Ashwin has not publicly addressed the speculation regarding Alia Bhatt replacing Deepika Padukone. His comments were strictly limited to clarifying that all current casting reports regarding the character of Sumathi remain unverified speculation.

Industry sources indicate that if Alia Bhatt does join the franchise, it may be for an entirely separate, divine character rather than a direct replacement for Padukone's role. However, no official casting announcements have been finalised by the studio.

MoreAbout ‘Kalki 2’

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2024 mythological sci-fi blockbuster is steadily moving into production. Nag Ashwin has confirmed that the script for the second part is fully completed. Regular shooting for the sequel is scheduled to begin around the end of August or September. ‘No Clarity’: ‘Kalki 2’ Spokesperson Addresses Rumours of Alia Bhatt Joining Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Sequel.

The core narrative of Kalki 2 will shift its focus toward the main antagonist, Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan, who has gained the strength required to launch his ultimate mission. The plot will continue to follow Bhairava (Prabhas) and Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) as they navigate a dystopian world to protect the unborn divine child. Producers Swapna and Priyanka Dutt have noted that because the foundational world-building was completed in the first film, the production of the sequel is expected to progress much faster.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Great Andhra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : Nag Ashwin reacted to rumors of Alia Bhatt replacing Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2 Conclusion : False; Nag Ashwin was actually responding to reports of Sai Pallavi joining Kalki 2 cast Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).