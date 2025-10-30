Fact Check: Did Shreyas Iyer Come Out of ICU and Thank Sydney Hospitality After His Injury During India vs Australia ODI Series? Here's Truth About Viral Video

India national cricket team vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustained a spleen injury while attempting to take a catch during the third ODI against the Australia national cricket team in Sydney. After taking the catch, the Indian star looked in pain and was immediately taken off the field. Later, Iyer was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The injury, which was believed to be a rib cage issue, turned out to be more serious, and Iyer was admitted to the ICU. BCCI later provided a health update. Iyer's initial scans revealed a laceration injury to the spleen, which prompted Iyer's admission to the ICU in a Sydney hospital. Shreyas Iyer Injury Video Clip: Watch Exact Moment When Indian Cricketer Suffered Spleen Laceration While Taking Catch in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

In the next update, BCCI stated that Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in internal bleeding, and treatment has been done to eliminate the threat. BCCI added that Iyer's condition is stable, but he will continue to be under observation. Amid all this a video, a video has gone viral on social media, where a user shared a post on Instagram and claimed that the Indian star thanked the Sydney Hospitality after coming out of the ICU. Below is the video.

Misleading Claim About Shreyas Iyer Thanking Sydney Hospitality

Did Shreyas Iyer Come Out of ICU and Thank Sydney Hospitality After His Spleen Injury? Here's Fact Check

No, Shreyas Iyer did not make any comments about thanking Sydney Hospitality after coming out of the ICU after his spleen injury, which he suffered during the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 in Sydney. A detailed fact check revealed that the video is not fake, but the information is fake or misleading. The Sydney, Australia location tag is also fake and does not serve as verifiable proof of Shreyas Iyer's actual location. Additionally, Iyer himself hasn't shared any video or post on his social media accounts, thanking Sydney Hospitality after coming out ICU.

A short clip of the original video of Shreyas Iyer was edited to spread misleading information on social media. In the original clip, Iyer was thanking the hospitality of The Landmark Towers, which is located in Kanpur. Fact Check: Did Shreyas Iyer Try to Hit Kid With a Bat After His Dismissal As He Was Annoyed by Vuvuzela Noise? Here's the Truth Behind Misleading Claim in Viral Video.

Original Clip of Shreyas Iyer

India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer reacted for the first time after spending days in a hospital in Sydney. Iyer, who was admitted to the ICU after suffering a spleen injury, shared a post on social media where he thanked fans for their wishes. Iyer added that he is recovering and is getting better with each passing day.

Shreyas Iyer Reacts After Suffering Spleen Injury

The Indian batter wrote on X, "I'm currently in the recovery process and getting better, every passing day. I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts." It has been reported that Shreyas Iyer might be out of cricketing action for two months.

