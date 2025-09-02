Fact Check: Did Shreyas Iyer Try to Hit Kid With a Bat After His Dismissal As He Was Annoyed by Vuvuzela Noise? Here's the Truth Behind Misleading Claim in Viral Video

Did Shreyas Iyer try to hit a kid with his bat after a dismissal because he was annoyed with the noise made by the child with a vuvuzela? Viral videos on social media showed a scene from a cricket match when a batter was dismissed and a kid, presumably elated with the wicket, came out onto the field and celebrated ecstatically. The boy played a vuvuzela, which is a long horn blown by fans during sporting events, made famous during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, in which the excessive noise made by these instruments caused it to stir a controversy and later, was later banned from all future competitions by the football governing body. Shreyas Iyer the Magician! Indian Cricketer Performs Magic Trick With Cards As He Joins B7 Magic Bar Tour (Watch Video).

Coming to the viral video, the boy was seen going around the batter as he made his way back from the crease and in a way, taunted him by playing the vuvuzela right in his face. After trying to ignore the boy for a while, he lost his cool and swung his bat in the direction of the boy, causing him to quickly run away from the area. As the videos of this incident have gone viral, fans claimed it was Shreyas Iyer who was the batter and that he was the one who lost his cool. But why? Was the batter really Shreyas Iyer? In this article, we shall take a look at this claim.

Fan Makes Wrong Claim of Shreyas Iyer Trying to Hit Boy With his Bat After Being Dismissed

Did Shreyas Iyer Try to Hit Kid With a Bat After His Dismissal? Here's the Truth

The truth is far from what is being claimed to be. The batter, who loses his cool in the viral video, is not Shreyas Iyer. At first glance, the batter does resemble the Team India and Mumbai cricketer a bit, but that's about it when it comes to the Shreyas Iyer connection with this video. This viral video is from a local cricket match in Kashmir, which did not feature Shreyas Iyer. Had Shreyas Iyer participated in the match or the tournament, it would have either been advertised or a credible source, including local media, would have reported on it. While the video is real, the claim that the batter in question is Shreyas Iyer is totally wrong. Take a look at the original video below. 'Who is That Girl?' Fans Ask After Spotting Mystery Woman Beside Shreyas Iyer in Magic Trick Viral Video.

Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup 2025 Omission

Shreyas Iyer was the subject of a lot of discussion and debate after he was not picked in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The right-hander, who has been superb with both his batting and captaincy in the shortest format, especially the IPL, was left out by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and many, including ex-cricketers, were left surprised by this decision. Shreyas Iyer, who had starred for the India National Cricket Team in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title triumph, is expected to be back when India take on Australia in an ODI series in October 2025.

Fact check

Claim : Shreyas Iyer tried to hit a kid with a bat after his dismissal as he was annoyed by the noise the child made using a vuvuzela. Conclusion : The claim is wrong as the batter in question is not Shreyas Iyer. The video is from a local cricket match in Kashmir. Full of Trash Clean

