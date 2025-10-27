Shreyas Iyer suffered a nasty injury while attempting a catch during the recently concluded IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25. The 30-year-old cricketer took a sensational running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling and had an awkward landing. After completing the catch, he immediately clutched his side and seemingly was in a lot of pain as he left the field. The BCCI, earlier on October 27, had issued a statement saying that the Indian cricketer suffered a spleen laceration. He was said to have been put in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), but a later development confirmed that he was stable and had been taken out of intensive care. Shreyas Iyer Out of ICU! Latest Health Update Says Indian Cricketer in ‘Medically Stable’ Condition After Laceration Injury to Spleen During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Watch Exact Moment When Shreyas Iyer Suffered Spleen Laceration:

Shreyas SUPERMAN Shreyas SUPERMAN Iyer! 💪 Puts his body on the line for #TeamIndia and gets the much needed wicket. 🙌💙#AUSvIND 👉 3rd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/0evPIuAfKW pic.twitter.com/LCXriNqYFy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

