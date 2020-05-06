Fact Check: Tamannaah Bhatia to Marry Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Photo of the Two Shopping for Gold Jewellery That Led to Wedding Rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia, Abdul Razzaq (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Internet is a tricky place. And the latest celebrity to trend on social media is none other than South sensation Tamannaah Bhatia and Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq. The gossip in question here is that a photo of the two has gone viral on the web which sees Bhatia and Razzaq in one frame. The showbiz babe along with the on-field star can be seen together at a jewellery shop. Right from the moment the picture made it to the web, speculations about the two getting married have started doing rounds. With this, even congratulatory messages from fans started pouring in and netizens are going gaga over the said rumour. Fact Check: Rishi Kapoor Listening to a ‘Doctor’ Singing Deewana Track Is Spread on Social Media as Actor’s Last Video From the Hospital – Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Video!

The social media claim about the pic is that Tamannaah and Abdul are romantically involved with each other and so were spotted shopping at a jewellery store. The viral pic of the two has also added fuel to the fire and it further claims that a wedding is on cards. In the viral pic, Tamannaah and Abdul can be seen checking out some gold jewellery. Pakistan’s All-Rounder Abdul Razzaq Admits Having Extramarital Affairs With Multiple Women (Watch Video).

Here Check Out The Viral Photo of Tamannaah and Abdul Below:

Tamannaah Bhatia, Abdul Razzaq (Photo Credits: Twitter)

However, promising the photo might look, but let us tell you that the rumour is entirely false. As, we at LatestLY, exactly know the truth behind the picture from the jewellery store.

Here's The Fact Check:

While the picture might look recent to you but it's not. As it's from 2017 when the duo was invited as chief guests for an event in Dubai. So, in a nutshell, the news of Tamannaah Bhatia and Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq getting hitched is untrue and fake. As the actress is at her home practising social distancing amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

A similar rumour, courtesy the photo had gone viral in 2017. However, an annoyed Tamannaah, in one of her interviews, had clarified the same and said, "One day it’s an actor, another day it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I’m on a husband shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don't appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life." So while the picture is real and not photoshopped, the claim doing rounds isn't true at all. Stay tuned!

Fact check