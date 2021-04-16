Fake Website of BioChemic Grant Commission, Claiming To Be Working Under Govt, Invites Applications for Various Posts; PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post

New Delhi, April 16: At a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, several fake news is leading to panic and confusion among people. In the latest such case, a website of a fake organisation claiming to be working under the Government is inviting applications for various posts. The claim states: "A website of a fake organisation 'BioChemic Grant Commission' claims to be working under the Government of India and is inviting applications for various posts".

As the fake news went viral on social media platforms, a fact check was conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). Dismissing the fake rumors, the fact check revealed that this website is fake. Issuing a clarification, it stated that neither the website nor the organisation is associated with the Government of India, and that the government is not inviting any applications for any post. Taj Mahal and 99 Other Heritage Sites in India To Be Given on Lease by Govt? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Social Media Post.

Here's the tweet:

A website of a #Fake organisation 'BioChemic Grant Commission' claims to be working under the Government of India and is inviting applications for various posts.#PIBFactCheck This website is #Fake. Neither the website nor the organisation is associated with the Govt of India. pic.twitter.com/8yTUK3q58Y — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 16, 2021

Several such fake news is being circulated on social media, triggering panic among people. The government and its agencies have time and again warned people against such false news. People have been cautioned against such misinformation spreading on social media that have been attributed to the government. People have been asked to check the official websites of the various government ministries to verify any such job offers or vacancies.

Fact check

Claim : A website of a fake organisation \'BioChemic Grant Commission\' claims to be working under the Government of India and is inviting applications for various posts. Conclusion : This website is Fake. Neither the website nor the organisation is associated with the Govt of India. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).