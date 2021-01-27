New Delhi, January 27: A viral message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government is providing up to Rs 3,800 on a monthly basis to unemployed people in the country. The fake claim states that the government is giving the money under unemployment allowance. The fake states that unemployed people in India ranging from age 18 to 50 can avail the benefit of the scheme and are eligible to get up to Rs 3,800 monthly. Termed as 'Corona session 4', the fake news also gives an age-wise segregation of amount that will be given to people. Govt Depositing Rs 2,20,000 in Bank Accounts of All Women Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video.

The claim urges people to register themselves and get the benefit on a monthly basis. The fake message claims that people who are unemployed and fall in age group 18-25 will get up to Rs 1,500 per month, people falling in age group 25-30 years will get Rs 2,000 per month, age group 31-35 years will get Rs 3,000 per month, people of age 36-45 will et Rs 3,500 while people belonging to age group 46-50 will get Rs 3,800 per month.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a clarification saying that the claim is fake. It issued a clarification saying that the central government has not made any such announcement and urged people not to fall a prey to such misinformation. The government has time and again advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours. People have been requested to visit the official websites of the departments for any information and latest updates.

