Govt Depositing Rs 2,20,000 in Bank Accounts of All Women Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video

New Delhi, October 16: A viral YouTube video is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government is depositing Rs 2,20,000 in the bank accounts of all the women in the country. The fake claim also states that the Central government is depositing the amount in the bank accounts under the 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana'. The YouTube video has been shared on widely ciruclated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, triggering panic and confusion about the scheme. Rs 3000 Being Deposited in Bank Accounts by Centre Under Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake News.

A fact-check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) rubbished all the fake claims about the government depositing the amount in bank accounts of women. It added saying that the claim is false and misleading as no such scheme is being run by the central government. "This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government", the fact check revealed.

Here's the tweet:

In September, a similar fake news was being circulated on social media. The claim stated that the government was providing Rs 1 lakh rupees to all women in their bank accounts under the Mahila Swarozgar Yojana. The fact check has categorically denied the claim and termed it to be completely false and said that no such scheme as women self-employment is being run by the central government.

Fake news and misleading post have been widely circulated on social media platforms ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The government has time and again requested people not to believe in such rumours and not to fall a prey to such misinformation and visit official websites for any such information.

Fact check

Claim : YouTube video claims that the central government is depositing an amount of Rs 2,20,000 under the 'Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana' in the bank accounts of all women. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB revealed that this claim is fake, no such scheme is being run by the central government. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).