Has Elon Musk Launched Tesla Phone With Free Starlink? Is Tesla Pi Phone Real? Here’s the Truth Behind Fake Viral Claims

New Delhi, October 3: Has Elon Musk really stepped into the smartphone market with a Tesla-branded device? The internet is buzzing about a mysterious “Tesla Pi Phone,” which is said to be equipped with advanced features. Social media posts are fuelling, hinting at free Starlink access, enhanced features, and more. Images of Elon Musk holding the Pi Phone are going viral across social media platforms. But is it another online rumour, or Tesla quietly launched something big? The question now is how much truth lies behind all these viral claims that Elon Musk launched a Tesla phone?

The Tesla Pi smartphone has become one of the searched topics worldwide. Many ask, if Tesla can build rockets and electric cars, why not a phone too? Many might believe the device comes with groundbreaking features that might shake up the mobile industry. But is Elon Musk really challenging giants like Apple and Samsung? Or are these driven by fan imagination and online hype? The real answer may surprise those who believe the rumours. Is Central Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Calls Viral Message Fake.

Tesla Pi Phone (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Claim of Tesla Pi Phone Launch

As per a post of Tech Time on Facebook, which claimed that "Tesla has officially launched the highly anticipated Pi Phone, and it comes with free Starlink internet." The post further mentioned that the Pi Phone is said to merge Tesla’s hardware innovation with SpaceX’s Starlink satellites to provide internet access even in areas lacking regular mobile networks. The Post read< Elon Musk’s message to Apple underscores the disruptive potential of Tesla entering the smartphone market."

Has Elon Musk or Tesla Launched the Pi Phone?

There is no official confirmation from Elon Musk or Tesla regarding the launch of the Pi Phone. The company has not posted anything about it on X (formerly Twitter) or on its official website. Elon Musk himself has also stated that Tesla is not making a smartphone at this time. Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Claim India and Pakistan Suffered Heavy Losses, Including Pakistan Losing 8 Jets? Doctored Video Circulating.

‘Tesla Has Not Released a Mobile Phone and Elon Musk Has No Plans To Make a Phone’

No, Tesla has not released a mobile phone and Elon Musk has no plans to make a phone. This viral image on Facebook is fake. Meta platforms remain one of the top sources of misinformation. pic.twitter.com/3U7MW0hgDF — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 3, 2025

However, as per a report of The Economic Times, a number of rugged Android smartphones carrying the Tesla name are being sold in regions like Asia and Europe. These devices are made by a different company under a licensing agreement and have no official connection with Elon Musk or Tesla, Inc.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Website Tesla). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A Facebook post by Tech Time claimed Tesla launched the Pi Phone with free Starlink internet, highlighting its potential to disrupt the smartphone market. Conclusion : Elon Musk and Tesla have not confirmed the Pi Phone launch. So rumours and claims about the Tesla Pi Phone launched by Elon Musk are fake. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).