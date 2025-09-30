Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Claim India and Pakistan Suffered Heavy Losses, Including Pakistan Losing 8 Jets? Doctored Video Circulating

Mumbai, September 30: Did US President Donald Trump claim that India and Pakistan suffered heavy losses, with Pakistan losing eight jets, during a recent public address? A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows Trump allegedly stating, "I settled 7 wars, 1 between nuclear states India & Pakistan. I told them they had to stop if they wanted to trade with us, & they stopped, but they suffered heavy losses, especially Pakistan, they lost 8 jets." The clip has garnered over 7,000 views and sparked widespread discussion online.

Another angle of the claim suggests Trump explicitly linked trade threats to military losses in South Asia. The video presents a seemingly authentic recording of the former president addressing an audience, adding to its viral nature. However, scrutiny of his recent statements and official records reveals discrepancies between the circulating video and his verified speeches. Was Sonam Wangchuk Arrested at the Behest of Rajnath Singh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video of Ladakh DGP SD Singh.

Upon investigation, we at Latestly found that the viral video is doctored. Trump’s actual speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23, 2025, discussed ending seven ongoing wars, including one involving India and Pakistan, but made no mention of trade threats, military losses, or jets. Fact-check confirms that the clip circulating online is an AI-generated deepfake. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Say He Moved to London Due to Safety and Privacy of His Kids? Here’s the Truth.

In reality, Trump’s UNGA remarks focused on his administration’s global trade deals and achievements in ending longstanding conflicts. He stated, "I ended seven wars. And in all cases, they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed. This includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, a vicious, violent war that was, Pakistan and India..." but there was no reference to losses or specific military equipment. The claim circulating online is therefore false and misleading.

