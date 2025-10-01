Is Central Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Calls Viral Message Fake

Mumbai, October 1: Is the central government really giving away free laptops to students? A message claiming to be from the Ministry of Education has been circulating widely on social media, promising students free laptops. The message includes an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urges recipients to click a link to claim their "Government Free Laptop Scheme."

The message spreads the impression that the scheme is legitimate and endorsed by the government. The message also provides instructions for students to share personal details and register via the link to receive a laptop. The claim has raised excitement among students, but experts and authorities have warned that such messages are misleading. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Say He Moved to London Due to Safety and Privacy of His Kids? Here’s the Truth.

PIB Warns Against Fake Free Laptop Message

Beware of Fraudsters❗️ A message is being circulated with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This message is #fake! 🚫 Do NOT click on suspicious links. ▶️ Always verify information through official sources. pic.twitter.com/ZAshpXStxl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 1, 2025

PIB Confirms Viral Laptop Claim Is Fake

Upon investigation, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit has found the message to be Fake. As per PIB, there is no government program offering free laptops through this method, and the message has no connection with the Ministry of Education or any government scheme. The government has clarified that no such free laptop distribution program is currently underway. Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Claim India and Pakistan Suffered Heavy Losses, Including Pakistan Losing 8 Jets? Doctored Video Circulating.

PIB further warned that students and parents are advised to remain cautious and avoid clicking on suspicious links that could compromise personal information or security. Always verify such information through official channels such as the Ministry of Education website or PIB releases. Spreading unverified messages can lead to scams or phishing attempts. Remember, legitimate government schemes are always announced through official notifications and not via random social media links.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

