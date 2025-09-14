Have You Received an SMS Asking to Update Your Address in 24 Hours for an India Post Delivery? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral

New Delhi, September 14: Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned? The message claims that the delivery was attempted twice but failed due to incomplete address information. It urges the recipient to click on a link to update their address within 48 hours, warning that otherwise the package will be returned.

It also promises that once the update is completed, the package will be re-delivered within 24 hours. The message appears to be sent in the name of India Post, presenting itself as an urgent delivery-related notification. Is Modi Government Giving Free Recharge, Laptops and Solar Atta Chakki? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Schemes.

India Post Delivery SMS Scam Alert: PIB Fact Check Declares Message Fake

Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned❓#PIBFactCheck ❌ Beware! This message is #Fake ✅ India Post never sends such messages… pic.twitter.com/xIPFrtjpgB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 14, 2025

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has now alerted citizens that such SMS messages are fake and are being circulated widely as part of an online scam. India Post has not issued any such communication and never sends messages asking customers to update personal details through links. PIB has cautioned users not to trust these fraudulent notifications, which are designed to create panic and trick individuals into sharing sensitive information. Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App.

To safeguard against such scams, PIB Fact Check advises citizens to avoid clicking on links in suspicious messages, not to share personal or financial information via SMS, and to always verify with the official organisation through legitimate contact details. It also recommends reporting suspicious texts to authorities and using trusted security applications for real-time alerts. By staying alert and following these precautions, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to phishing attempts and fraudulent activities.

This message claiming that India Post asks you to update your address for delivery is fake. India Post never sends such messages and does not ask for personal details through links. People are advised to stay alert and avoid clicking on these fraudulent links.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : An SMS says India Post asks users to update their address within 24 hours to avoid return of a package. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check confirms the message is fake; India Post never sends such requests. Full of Trash Clean

