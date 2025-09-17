Has Pakistan Officially Boycotted Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE? Is Pak vs UAE Match Cancelled? Here's the Fact Check

The Asia Cup 2025 is currently going on in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the group stage games are nearing an end. Since the conclusion of the India vs Pakistan Group A match on September 14, where India secured a dominating victory, a controversy sparked when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team avoided the handshake with the opposition after the game. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also skipped the post-match press conference. After the controversial incident, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) blamed the match referee, Andy Pycroft, for breaking the ICC's Spirit of Cricket for not asking Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with the Indian captain. Since then, there have been constant talks about that incident in the cricketing world, and many reports circulated about the PAK vs UAE match getting cancelled. Fact Check: Fake Andy Pycroft X Post Bashing Pakistan Players Goes Viral After PCB Demands Removal of Match Referee from Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan are set to play the United Arab Emirates in Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 17. Just hours ahead of the PAK vs UAE Group A fixture, a few posts went viral on social media where users claimed that Pakistan has officially boycotted the Asia Cup 2025 match. Below are some of the screenshots of users claiming Pakistan boycotted their Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE.

Unverified Claim of Pakistan Boycotting Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE

Another Unverified Claim About Pakistan Pulling Out of Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE

Has Pakistan Officially Boycotted Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE?

The Pakistan national cricket team has not boycotted their Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, September 17. The match was originally scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The PAK vs UAE match was delayed by an hour after reports circulated that the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan remained in the hotel and decided to boycott until a final verdict was reached over match referee Andy Pycroft.

It was reported that at PCB's request, the PAK vs UAE has been postponed by an hour. “They are discussing the issue and are in touch with Dubai over the matter. The match has been delayed by an hour for now,” PCB spokesperson Amir Mir told reporters at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Fact Check: Did Anurag Thakur, Jay Shah and Shahid Afridi Attend India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match in Dubai? Here's The Truth.

The suspense ended after PCB chairman and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the Pakistan players had been told to leave for the stadium. Naqvi tweeted, "We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Further details to follow." After an hour, the Green Shirts arrived at the Stadium and the match kicked off at 9:00 PM IST.

Claim : Pakistan boycotted their Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. Conclusion : Pakistan never officially boycotted Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. Full of Trash Clean

